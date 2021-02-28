Its progress delayed for months by the Covid-19 pandemic, work on the Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center is moving forward now, as organizers launch one final funding push in order to ensure the facility is complete before the end of 2021.
Dubbed the Enhancer Program, the funding appeal seeks another $800,000 to cover cost increases incurred due to the pandemic, bringing the cost of the project to $6.8 million.
Much of the funding thus far has come from individual donors and supporters of the private aquatic facility, which, when completed, will boast three indoor swimming pools, a senior club room, activity room, classroom, a splash dish for children and an outdoor concession stand.
According to the GVAC’s website, Enhancer funds will allow for completion of interior construction, as well as the purchase of furniture and equipment. Landscaping and paving of roads and parking areas are also waiting for this additional anticipated funding.
Situated on a five-acre parcel of land adjacent to the State Fair of West Virginia’s free parking lot, the 22,400-square-foot aquatic center’s foundation and framework are a visible indication that progress is being made on this long-awaited facility.
Those involved in the project hope to see a Labor Day weekend opening, according to Jamie Hamilton, GVAC’s director of community and donor engagement.
Acknowledging that inclement weather and the vagaries of the Covid-19 pandemic could further affect that timetable, Hamilton nonetheless assured The Register-Herald, “In the fall of this year, it’s definitely going to happen. We should be able to maintain a really brisk pace once the winter weather lets up.”
Workforce availability and a rise in the cost of materials as the pandemic ebbed and flowed created issues that led organizers to set up the Enhancer Program.
“Covid has complicated everything,” Hamilton said. “The (state government-ordered) shut-down last year meant people couldn’t work on construction as early as we would have liked. But the skeleton of the main part of the facility is up now and, as the weather allows, siding and metal roofing will soon be added. The outer shell has to be in place for us to be able to start on the interior, including installation of the pools.”
Despite the delays, Hamilton said all of the amenities included in the original plans for the aquatic center that were unveiled in May of 2018 will come to fruition in the completed facility.
In 2018, founder TAG Galyean expressed the belief that the GVAC would pay for itself, once start-up costs were paid through donations. He envisioned potential revenue of more than $800,000 a year flowing into the nonprofit’s coffers.
Hamilton reinforced the financial projections when interviewed for this article.
“Our whole model is designed to be self-sustaining,” he noted, saying that there were no plans for ongoing fundraising once the Enhancer Program achieves its goals.
Instead, the aquatic center will collect membership dues set at varying levels, as well as making guest passes available for residents and visitors. Other revenue is expected from offering programming and classes and renting space in the center for parties and meetings. Competitive swim meets are included in future plans, Hamilton said.
“We’ve been intentional with the aquatic center’s design,” he noted.
The design includes activities and relaxation for the entire family — even non-swimmers. From a therapy pool for rehabilitation to the senior club room and outdoor terrace, the GVAC will offer opportunities for fitness, health, education and socializing.
“This will be an example for other West Virginia communities of what is possible,” Hamilton said. “It’s being built with nearly all West Virginia money. It’s a home-grown enterprise to help make our communities better.”
For more information about the Enhancer Program, contact Hamilton by emailing jamie.gvac@gmail.com or calling 301-524-6156.
The GVAC is on the web at www.gvaquaticcenter.com.
