A Logan County man was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Rodney Alexander Minter, 62, of Logan, admitted that he sold a total of approximately 46 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover informant on five separate occasions in 2020 and 2021.
Minter further admitted that on August 9, 2021, he possessed with the intent to distribute 104 grams of methamphetamine and 8 grams of fentanyl.
Co-defendant John Eric Dickson, 59, of St. Albans, was previously sentenced to three years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine.
Dickson admitted that he supplied Minter with an ounce of methamphetamine on January 5, 2021, to sell to another individual.
l l l
A Mingo County woman pleaded guilty Thursday to theft of government benefits and making materially false statements to federal agents.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Diana Cisco, 69, of Delbarton, admitted that she received $46,356 in Social Security Administration (SSA) benefits on behalf of a deceased relative, and she knew that she was not entitled to receive the benefits.
Cisco received the benefits from June 2016 to April 2020.
Cisco also admitted to providing false information to Social Security Administration-Office of Inspector General (SSA-OIG) special agents on March 4, 2022. Cisco initially denied who she was, falsely claiming to be her sister, and further informed the agents that Diane Cisco would be in Columbus, Ohio, for at least a month.
The federal agents were able to uncover the falsehood through checking vehicle registration records and photographs of Cisco and obtaining statements from individuals who had recently seen Cisco.
Confronted again, Cisco admitted that she was not telling the agents the truth.
Cisco is scheduled to be sentenced on September 1 and faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $750,000 fine.
l l l
A Jamaican national pleaded guilty Thursday to reentry of a removed alien, and was remanded to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for deportation.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Edwin Hugh Douglas, 53, of Kingston, Jamaica, admitted that he was found in a Parkersburg municipal building by ICE agents on December 3, 2021.
ICE agents had identified Douglas in the course of an investigation.
ICE agents spoke to Douglas, who admitted that he is a citizen of Jamaica and had been previously removed from the United States. Douglas had no identification documents permitting him legal status in the United States and was arrested.
Fingerprints matched Douglas to a November 9, 2009, administrative removal from the United States to Jamaica.
Douglas was also convicted on June 17, 2004, of felony unlawful assault in Wood County Circuit Court. Douglas never obtained the express consent of the secretary of U.S. Homeland Security to reapply for admission to the United States, nor did he seek to reenter through other legal means.
l l l
Ricky Sprouse, 53, of Raleigh County, and Stuart Dotson, 55, of Fayette County, were sentenced Thursday to nine months in prison and one year in prison, respectively, for their roles in the destruction of an energy facility, a known mine located across Boone and Lincoln counties.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Sprouse of Naoma and Dotson of Mount Hope each admitted to working with others to steal multiple pieces of specialized mining equipment from the known mine in 2019.
The thefts forced the mine to shut down for of two weeks as the mine was unable to function without the stolen pieces of equipment.
The thefts also resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage to the mine.
Each man pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. Both face three years of supervised release after their prison terms.
l l l
A Nicholas County man pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of firearms by a person previously convicted of misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on July 6, 2019, an officer with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at the residence of David Keith Nutter, 55, of Summersville. Nutter admitted that the officer recovered multiple firearms: a Rexio, SRL, .22-caliber revolver; a Harrington and Richardson 20-gauge shotgun; a Marlin, Model 25MN, .22-caliber rifle; and an Ithaca 20-gauge shotgun.
Assorted ammunition was also recovered.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior conviction for a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
Nutter knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms because of prior convictions for domestic violence in Canton, Ohio, Municipal Court on July 14, 1998, and for endangering children and domestic violence on a family or household member in the Stark County, Ohio, Court of Common Pleas on August 19, 2002.
Nutter is scheduled to be sentenced on September 15 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.