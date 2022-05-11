A Logan County man was sentenced Wednesday to five years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Brian Dometric Knox, 37, of Logan, admitted that he possessed the approximately 79 grams of methamphetamine found by law enforcement officers on Jan. 26, 2021, while carrying out a search warrant at the Cross Lanes residence where Knox was living at the time. Knox admitted that he intended to sell that methamphetamine and also admitted to selling approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine weekly between Dec. 1, 2020, and Jan. 22, 2021.
Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver Jr. imposed the sentence. Assistant U.S. Attorney Courtney L. Cremeans prosecuted the case.