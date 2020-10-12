Lockbridge Pottery show will go on

Jeff and Donna Diehl have been running their Lockbridge Pottery business for 40 years and have been hosting annual shows at their studio and in Beckley for each of the past 25. But not until 2020 – the year of the pandemic with guidelines of social distancing in play – have they had to cancel.
So now, not unlike so many other small businesses, they are taking a different approach.
The Diehls will be hosting a show over four days this week – reservations requested – at their country abode, the former cinder block Lockbridge School which doubles as their studio. The show runs Wednesday through Saturday, 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. each day.
They are asking anyone who is interested in attending to call ahead so that they can limit the number of people simultaneously pursuing their pots – to assure everyone’s safety.
And they are asking all to wear a mask.
“We’re hoping people will follow Covid guidelines,” Jeff said. “We’re just trying to figure out how to space everyone.”
This is new to Jeff and Donna, though hosting a show is not. Annually, they have a Mother’s Day show and an aptly named “Not Labor Day” show on the weekend prior to Labor Day – both at the studio. There is also a Thanksgiving show at the Beckley Women’s Club and then a Christmas show back at the Lockbridge studio to cap off the year.
All are comfortable events, not unlike visiting an art gallery, attracting a community of friends and patrons and those with an appreciation for fine art and functional ceramics.
The Diehls’ showroom is a spacious outbuilding that offers room for browsing and – with both large garage doors open – an abundance of fresh air. There is also ample room outside the rural Summers County showroom for patrons to mingle without getting too close for long periods of time.
“It is not a confined space,” Jeff said. “We are interested in keeping everyone safe and this setup will keep everyone safe.”
All of the studio’s work is original art – no two pieces identical even within a set. The Diehls offer a variety of items, from tumblers to plates, platters to pots, vases to cups, and specialty and whimsical items, too, including Christmas ornaments.
The pieces also bear an individual stamp through one of four different firing processes – gas, crystalline, salt and wood.
Prices start at $15, Jeff said.
A master potter, Jeff has had his work appear in prestigious collections worldwide, including the Smithsonian’s Renwick Gallery in Washington, D.C., and the Korean Craft Museum.
Diehl is also known for trying new ideas – and he takes the time to explain it to anyone who asks.
Certain to be displayed are pieces of his acoustic pottery which Diehl creates by applying crystalline glazes and playing music in the kiln room – from Mozart to Michael Jackson – throughout the firing. The results are crystal patterns that adhere in form to the vibrations created by the music. The results have been both fascinating and uniquely beautiful, so much so that customers, taken with the work, have sent him specific requests for pottery fired with music of their choosing.
Just recently, a 4-foot-tall vase Diehl crafted was purchased by the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston for its permanent collection.
“It was as big as what I can fit into the kiln,” Jeff said of the piece. “I learned the technique from a Korean friend.”
The technique – onggi – is a Korean pottery tradition for making large and small storage jars for everyday use.
“It’s a system of coiling and throwing," Jeff explained. “It was a challenge and a satisfying adventure.”
And that’s pretty much how Diehl approaches his work.
“Every single minute of every single day I feel lucky,” the potter has said of his time in the studio. “It’s in our DNA to use and understand this stuff because we have forever.”
To reserve a time at this week’s show, contact the Diehls at 304-484-7150, via email at jeff@lockbridgepottery.com, through Facebook Messenger or by text at 304-923-0491.
To have a look at his work in advance, visit the studio’s website: http://lockbridgepottery.com.