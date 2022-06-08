Jeff and Donna Diehl have been adjusting their business model at Lockbridge Pottery to Covid lockdowns, restrictions and mandates over the past couple of years, asking customers at various shows to mask up and, at other times, to schedule their visits to avoid overcrowding.
And in the best interest of public health, they canceled shows including long-standing traditional shows for Mother’s Day and a popular holiday show during Thanksgiving week each year at the Beckley’s Woman’s Club clubhouse on Park Avenue.
Now, in 2022, with the pandemic on the wane, the Diehls are scaling back on shows from four every year to two – and both will be held at the couple’s farm, which also serves as their home, studio and gallery.
One of those shows will be held this week on Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, at the complex in the rural recesses of Summers County in Lockbridge, an unincorporated community located south of Meadow Bridge along the narrowest of blacktop roads.
Jeff, a master potter, has been working with clay for nearly 50 years. And he has yet to tire of the work, instead talking excitedly about getting to spend his days throwing pots on the wheel.
“It’s really the fun of it all,” he said. “With every pot and firing, there are so many possibilities to explore. There are always new challenges with the form, the materials I use, the variety of firing methods, the available surface treatments.”
His ceramics are functional pieces of art and have been included in collections at the Smithsonian’s Renwick Gallery in Washington, D.C., and the Korean Craft Museum. He has racked up multiple awards from various arts festivals and competitions.
The graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School has received training all around the world but chose to set up shop in 1980 in what had been an old schoolhouse. He and Donna have been hosting shows at their farm for 22 years while developing a clientele by showing their work up and down the East Coast.
Jeff says holding the shows at his studio gives his customers a better understanding of the story behind a pot they buy.
“They see the kiln where it was fired,” Jeff said. “They can walk around the studio to see where it took shape. They can talk to me and I can tell them stories about how their pot was made.
“They enjoy there being a story that goes with their pot.”
And, during Saturday’s show, customers can take a turn on the potter’s wheel themselves.
“And we give them a little pot to fire – to show them the process.”
For this particular show, the Diehls fired the wood kiln and had what Jeff said was “a wonderful firing.”
“The firing took about 30 hours and the pots came out with fantastic colors and surfaces,” he said. “The length of the firing develops a deep rich surface on the pots.”
New products? “I’ve got some new sphere form vases and some puzzle trays that I’m excited about.”
Lockbridge is near Meadow Bridge, about halfway between Beckley and Lewisburg just off of Interstate 64 at the Green Sulphur Springs exit.
“We will have yellow teapot signs up during the show to direct you to the studio,” Jeff said.