The Lochgelly Baptist Church will host a bi-annual church homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 28, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the church, 3602 Lochgelly Road, Oak Hill – 1.5 miles off Rt 19 past Access Health (Fayette Clinic).
Preaching will be done by Dennis Cherry with special singing performed by Eternity’s Crossing of Shady Spring and the LBC Praise Team.
Dinner will be served at 12:30 p.m. followed by afternoon sharing of memories and recognitions.
Participants are encouraged to bring their photos and memories to the day of worship.
