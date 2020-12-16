FAYETTEVILLE — A recent morning delivery set the stage for National Wreaths Across America Day this Saturday at Huse Memorial Park and Mausoleum.
National Van Lines driver Jim Lanager wheeled his truck into the parking lot of the Fayetteville Fire Department on Dec. 12. His cargo included over 700 wreaths to be placed on the graves of veterans who have been laid to rest at Huse Memorial Park.
The National Wreaths Across America Day will be staged at Huse on Saturday, Dec. 19, at noon, rain, snow or shine. At the conclusion of the ceremony, 702 wreaths will be placed.
Organizers of the event "want to thank our community, businesses, civic groups, churches and residents for making this event a success," Cathy Jo Bryant, first vice president of GFWV West Virginia and the Fayetteville location coordinator for NWAAD, said on the event's Facebook page. "This is the second year and, again, every veteran laid to rest at Huse Memorial Park will be honored with a wreath."
Wreaths are delivered all over the country by trucking companies and drivers who donate their vehicles and time, Bryant said recently. After he deposited the wreaths in Fayetteville last weekend, Lanager delivered wreaths to the Grafton National Cemetery.
The Saturday ceremony will include singing of the national anthem, remarks from Bryant, honoring the branches of services, and honoring those serving, those who have served and their families. Following are some guidelines for Saturday's event:
• The gate to the cemetery will be closed at 11 a.m. and the town park entrance will be used to enter the cemetery until after the service.
• Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask and practice good social distancing.
• Parking will be available at the Fayetteville Town Park, little league and senior league ball field areas.
• Be mindful of those who need to park closer to the cemetery entrance.
• You may drop folks off at the cemetery entrance and then proceed to a designated parking area.
• Golf carts will be available for those who have difficulty walking to transport them from the parking area to the cemetery entrance and back.
• Following the opening ceremony, golf carts will be available in the cemetery to help get those folks who need assistance to the area where their veteran loved one is buried.
• Following the placement of wreaths, warm hot chocolate will be available at the front area of the cemetery office.
• The gate between the little league ball field parking area and the cemetery will be open for people to walk through.
For more information, visit the Huse Memorial Park Wreaths Across America event page on Facebook.
• • •
Oak Hill-based High Lawn Funeral Home and High Lawn Memorial Park will participate in Wreaths Across America for the seventh year on Saturday.
The activities will begin at noon in the outside area around the flag pole, said Susan Craun, the local Wreaths Across America coordinator for High Lawn. The ceremony will include wreaths in honor of the nation's military branches, followed by placing wreaths on 243 sponsored graves.
Boy Scout Troop 1885 Oak Hill will assist in Saturday's ceremony, Craun said.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony and participate in hanging the wreaths.
About 2,200 veterans are buried at High Lawn, said Craun. Included are Medal of Honor winner Stanley Bender and Okey Patteson, former West Virginia governor. Craun said care was taken last year to place wreaths on about half of the gravesites of World War I veterans interred at High Lawn, and the goal is to place wreaths on the remaining World War I soldiers' graves this year.
The memorial park also includes the graves of one Civil War veteran and three Spanish-American War veterans, as well as veterans of several other wars. There are more than 20 women veterans.
"We really appreciate our veterans and our freedom, and this is a way to really honor them," said Craun.
There are enough easels on hand to allow the wreaths to be placed so they are more visible, Craun added.
• • •
