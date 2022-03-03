Thirteen individuals, including nine from southern West Virginia, have been charged in connection with roles in a conspiracy to traffic over 130 firearms from the Beckley area to Philadelphia, Pa., which were then used in several violent crimes.
News of the charges was announced during a press conference Thursday by United States Attorney Will Thompson and Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow of the Louisville Field Division for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives at the federal building in Beckley.
They were also accompanied by several local law enforcement agencies that assist with the investigation.
The individuals from West Virginia who were charged include:
Denise Johnson, 24, of Beckley; Shakyrah Ross, 23, of Beckley; Tyana Bly, also known as “Biggie,” 22, of Beckley; Stephanie Cohernour, 32, of Fayetteville; Maurice Johnson, 35, of Mount Hope; Arileah Lacy, also known as “Leah,” 23, of Beckley; Terri Lawhorn, 27, of Oak Hill; Lakeshia Nicole Simon, 22, of Beckley; and Donte Webster, 22, of Beckley.
Those in Pennsylvania charged include:
Bisheem Jones, also known as “Bosh,” 36, of Philadelphia; Derrick Woodard, also known as “D,” 26, of Philadelphia; Shyheem Woodard-Smith, also known as “Peanut” and “Nut,” 22, of Philadelphia; and Hassan Abdullah, also known as “San,” 27, of Philadelphia.
Thompson said more than 30 of the firearms purchased as part of this operation have been recovered in Philadelphia and have been connected to two homicides, crimes of domestic violence and other violent crimes.
“If you've been following the news, one of the biggest stories we've had in the last year is the increase in violence in our major cities,” Thomas said. “What this case shows is how our community is actually tied to some of that violence.”
According to the indictment, from approximately June 2020 to July 2021, Jones, Woodard, Woodard-Smith, and Abdullah recruited individuals to straw purchase firearms on their behalf. The indictment further alleges that Jones caused the straw purchases to be conducted to obtain firearms for himself, Woodard, Woodard-Smith and Abdullah without there being a record that they were the actual buyers.
As part of the conspiracy, Jones, Woodard, Woodard-Smith and Abdullah traveled from Philadelphia to the Beckley area to acquire firearms for the purpose of reselling them for profit in Philadelphia and often accompanied the straw purchasers to various gun stores.
Jones, Woodard, Woodard-Smith and Abdullah are also charged with traveling across state lines with the intent to engage in the business of dealing in firearms without a license.
Defendants Bly, Cohernour, Maurice Johnson, Lacy, Lawhorn, Simon and Webster are charged with providing false information during the acquisition of firearms at various gun stores in the Beckley area.
The indictment alleges that these defendants made false statements on ATF Form 4473 certifying that they were the buyers of the firearms when they knew they were actually purchasing the firearms for others.
The indictment alleges that during the scheme straw purchasers bought over 130 firearms in or near Beckley and delivered them to others in the conspiracy for transfer to Philadelphia.
The indictment also charges Jones with being a felon in possession of a firearm, alleging that he possessed a Ruger, Model-LC9S, 9-mm pistol on March 11, 2021. Jones is prohibited from possessing a firearm as a result of a 2010 felony conviction for robbery in Pennsylvania.
Morrow said these individuals, if convicted, could face from five to 10 years in prison, depending on their level of involvement as well as criminal history.
“This investigation is a prime example of how firearms are diverted from the lawful market to the illicit and then used by criminals to hurt others,” Morrow said. “That's the exact type of activity that ATF and the U.S. Attorney's Office and our local partners are committed to stopping. No community, no community is immune to gun violence. What's happening in one community impacts others, and today highlights how West Virginia law enforcement is working together to protect our communities here locally and elsewhere throughout the United States.”
Although he said he was unable to get into the specifics of how this investigation came together, Morrow said, “In general, when firearms are recovered at crime scenes, we rely on the ATF national tracing center to help give us sort of the first clue in order to look and determine who purchased this firearm, who's responsible. On some of the firearms that were purchased in this case, that's how we generated leads.”
He added that local gun dealers in West Virginia also cooperated in the investigation.
Morrow said the coordinated effort between local law enforcement and those in Philadelphia is ongoing in order to be able to find the remainder of the firearms that were purchased.
Beckley Police Chief Lonnie Christian said this case should serve as a warning to anyone who may be enticed to participate in a similar scheme that they will be apprehended and punished.
“We want to send a very clear message that we are looking at these,” he said. “We're looking at these cases and we want people to just know that if you do this, whether it's for economic gain, whether it's because you've got an addiction problem, it doesn't matter. We will prosecute these cases.”
Christian said these types of partnerships are vital because “that is how we keep firearms out of the hands of criminals and keep our communities safe.”
This investigation was led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with assistance from the Philadelphia Field Division of the ATF, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Oak Hill Police Department, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the Beckley Police Department, the Charleston Police Department, the Philadelphia Police Department and the West Virginia Fusion Center.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Negar M. Kordestani is handling the prosecution.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.