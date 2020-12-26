Kristen Shannon is determined to continue to help students strengthen their "mathematical mindset."
And, for the next five years, she can foster that mission with support from the Mountaineer Mathematics Master Teachers (M3T) Noyce Fellows program. Shannon, a mathematics teacher at Oak Hill High School, and Woodrow Wilson High math teacher Jo Frost were among the teachers statewide chosen earlier this school year as a group of 19 M3T Noyce Fellows in the first cohort of the program, which includes representatives from 17 West Virginia counties.
Kanawha County Schools announced that Ann Hall, a mathematics teacher at John Adams Middle, and Jennifer McLean, a mathematics teacher at West Side Middle, are M3T Noyce Fellows participants. Casey Whitlow, a math teacher at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School, is also an M3T Noyce Fellow.
The program is made possible as part of a $3 million grant to West Virginia University from the National Science Foundation's Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program, supported by additional grants from the West Virginia Department of Education.
Each fellow will be provided with a $10,000 stipend annually for a five-year commitment to the project. They will continue to work as a math teacher in West Virginia and assume roles as a teacher leader in project activities, officials said.
Since they began their work with the project this fall, fellows have met to build their improvement network, attended national conferences virtually, and collaborated with the West Virginia Department of Education on the development of materials for educators across the state, according to an earlier press release. This spring, fellows will begin to drill down into developing, testing and refining possible solutions to problems they have identified in their classrooms.
"I am honored to have been selected to be a part of a fellowship determined to improve mathematics throughout our state," Shannon said in a press release when the program was first announced. "Our cohort, along with our leaders, are part of a network opportunity that doesn't happen often.
"Nineteen amazing teachers from around our state are working together and I cannot wait to see how that collaboration improves learning opportunities for our students."
"I am thrilled and honored to be a part of this project with an opportunity to improve learning outcomes for all our students," said Frost.
"She works hard, putting in long hours to do what is necessary to improve achievement. She works well with others…," Dr. Robin Lewis, RESA-I executive director, said of Frost.
Shannon is in her fifth year at OHHS. She teaches all grade levels, and she currently guides students in dual-credit college algebra, honors geometry, honors algebra 2, and honors algebra 2/pre-calc trig.
"A strong presence in our Red Devil family, and especially in our math department, Kristen Shannon is an amazing teacher leader," said Katie Hayes, OHHS principal. "She works tirelessly to ensure that her students are learning in the most engaging ways.
"Fayette County and Oak Hill High School are so proud of the deserving accomplishment."
"The biggest problem I encounter each year is mathematical mindset," Shannon said in an email exchange. "Our students struggle to believe in themselves. Sometimes one bad experience has led them to think that they can never be successful in the subject again. They are fixed in that position and society backs them up.
"In order to foster growth mindset, I focus on perseverance and the learning aspect of mistakes. The struggle is one of the key components of learning.
"In this first semester of the fellowship, mindset has been brought up several times," she continued. "I look forward to working with this group to collaborate on how to attack this issue and many others. I know there are barriers that math teachers across the state of West Virginia are all facing. With M3T and the networking that comes with it, we are capable of reaching and supporting teachers throughout the state. This opportunity is rare and powerful.
"Over the next five years (and beyond), I know that we will see many changes in teaching and student learning."
The M3T project builds on previous efforts to support secondary mathematics teacher leadership and instructional improvement across the state, which was initiated in Pocahontas County about a decade ago. The current fellows will work with the M3T project leads, Dr. Matthew Campbell, assistant professor of mathematics education at WVU, and Joanna Burt-Kinderman, instructional coach for Pocahontas County Schools, the latter of whom was recognized in 2019 by Education Week as a "Leader to Learn From," as well as a team of other mathematics and math education faculty at WVU.
"We have a unique and powerful opportunity to work with these outstanding mathematics teachers across West Virginia over the next five years," said Campbell. "Our state's teachers should be at the center of improving mathematics teaching and learning and, with this cohort of fellows, we will work to understand how to make that possible."
M3T Noyce Fellows must continue to serve in their role as a middle or high school math teacher as part of their commitment. Fellows will network together to identify and solve specific problems in their own classrooms and share that learning. In time, they will lead similar improvement efforts with teachers in their local school or district context. By the end of the project, fellows will be supported to mentor other emerging teacher leaders.
"Math teachers' problems, solutions and perspectives are too often locked in their classrooms, where no one can learn from or with them," said Burt-Kinderman. "M3T fellows will link problems of teaching and learning to potential solutions across the state and nation and, as we learn to improve, we are excited for teachers across the state to learn with us."
The M3T program will accept applications for a second cohort of fellows in spring 2021, with a goal to support at least 40 fellows total.
• • •
Math teachers and their colleagues in other fields are continuing to adjust to the Covid-19 pandemic and how it is affecting student instruction.
"Education has been shifted tremendously during the pandemic," Shannon said. "This is something that we, and our students, have never had to face. It has been a major learning curve for all involved. All of the teaching methods that have been mastered over our teaching careers have had to be altered to accommodate for these changes.
"The decrease in collaborative opportunities, when we are in school and remote, has made a huge, negative impact on mathematics classrooms. But each week, teachers are improving on how to deliver the best education possible for our students."
In the end, the effort and dedication is crucial, she said.
"Teaching is a difficult career. We work hard and sometimes that goes unnoticed," Shannon said. "But that is OK because teachers don't teach for recognition. Our students are our motivation for everything, and they need us now more than ever.
"So, although we are facing challenges during this pandemic, we will do what needs to be done for our students."
• • •
The M3T program builds on previous funding from the National Science Foundation and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.
Cynthia Wolfe, who teaches math to students in grades 5 and 6 at Fayetteville PK-8, is in her 18th year of teaching and her second year as Mountaineer Mathematics Master Teacher. She is currently a Benedum Fellow in the M3T program.
"This opportunity has provided me with the most important work of my teaching career and opened numerous doors for professional development," Wolfe says. "I have created professional relationships with teachers from across our state.
"The Benedum Fellowship has allowed me to create change in my classroom and impact change in the mathematics classrooms across our county and state."
