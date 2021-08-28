Some 65 middle school-age students relocated their classrooms to the great outdoors this week in Fayette County.
The students, including about 25 total representing Oak Hill and Midland Trail middle schools, participated in the second West Virginia University Science Adventure School at the sprawling Summit Bechtel Reserve headquartered in Glen Jean in Fayette County. They spent four days and three nights up on the mountain.
According to Dr. Alice Morgan, from WVU Recreation, Parks and Tourism, who serves as program coordinator and research specialist for the Science Adventure School, the SAS is a middle school-oriented program in its second full year. The program is set up to reach those students, often primarily sixth-graders, as they're "still trying to form those bonds" which help them as they strive to set their course in life.
The curriculum for the WVU Science Adventure School is focused on three different areas: concentrating on science, such as environmental education in which students are exploring and experiencing the outdoor environment; learning science STEM concepts that exist in outdoor activities from a program called "Science behind the sport"; and teaching students to be more resilient and seek positivity in part through appreciating the diversity of their communities, said Morgan.
School participants are involved in nearly a week of activities that combine educational outcomes with a passel of fun events to mark off the to-do list.
Science Adventure School is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the sixth-graders of West Virginia, said Midland Trail Middle School teachers Ashlie Petitt and Kennedy Moore. Students can learn through outdoor experiences that are unique to our area.
The teachers said students enjoy camping in tents at night and learning the science behind outdoor sports such as rock climbing, paddling and archery, and then participate in those activities.
Students also form relationships with peers that are strengthened outside of school walls and learn independence throughout the week.
MTMS students in grades 7-8 joined in this week's activities.
One of those students, eighth-grader Haven Gerwig, attended the science adventure school as a sixth-grader when it was first held in 2019.
"It's just amazing ... to (experience) so many different things, and out of your comfort zone," Gerwig said.
Her favorite activity was climbing, she said.
"I really like the rock climbing the most. I made it to the top a couple times, and I've never done that."
Another area of interest was on the archery range.
"I really like archery," said Gerwig, "and we learned the science behind archery, and elasticity with the bows, different type of arrows and bows, and cams. I learned a lot from that."
"We get to have fun but we also get to learn," Gerwig said in summing up the week.
She said she also has begun to re-think her possible career path because of some of what she learned this past week.
"Over the course of science adventure school, I've wanted to be an engineer, because we've done some engineering things with rock climbing and things like that, we learned a little bit of engineering, and I've kind of shifted toward being an engineer."
Like Gerwig, Oak Hill Middle School seventh-grader Jenna Maynor said the science adventure school was both enjoyable and instructional.
"It's been pretty fun," she said Thursday. "I really liked doing the rock climbing.
"I'm excited for the ziplining."
Maynor said activities earlier in the week included canoeing, hiking and rock climbing.
"I really liked doing the rock wall, but after zipline, I think that will probably be my favorite."
She also said it's not just about having fun.
"We've learned a lot from activities, different science and physics about what we've done," Maynor said. "I think what we've learned so far here is going to help us through the future."
Destiny Flemons, a WVU environmental educator who hails from Atlanta, Ga., led different groups of students through activities addressing a variety of topics this past week. In one exercise, she guided them through hands-on activities to demonstrate food chains and food webs, representing consumers and producers and activities to show how that process works in the wild. "I stressed to the kids there are three things you need to survive: food, water and shelter," Flemons said. The students were split into two groups to assess availability of resources and other factors.
Flemons, a recent Mississippi State graduate, said part of a project involved creating data points to graph and analyze the predator-prey dynamic.
"We want to show the kids that, if prey is high, then predators can live in abundance because they have all that they need. But if the resources decline, the predators will decline as well because they don't have all that they need."
The WVU Science Adventure School not only encourages students to rethink their academic interests, it also exposes them to a world they had not previously known.
"One thing that I got on for this program was simply because of outdoor education," said Gerwig. "I'm coming from a background where outdoor education wasn't as accessible.
"This camp is pretty special," said Oak Hill Middle health and PE teacher Thomas Perry. "There was nothing like this when I was growing up."
Among the activities for the week were archery, rock climbing, long hikes and fishing, he said.
"I think it's really, really important to make them well-rounded and see from both ends of the spectrum," Perry said. "There's other things in the world than just what you see in town every day."
This week's activities, which concluded at the Summit on Friday, marked the first of 10 weeks of programming this year for the science adventure school, said Morgan. The majority of the weeks will be at the Summit Bechtel Reserve, but two weeks in October will be in a more northern location of the state.
"I think they're having a fantastic time ... and I really think they're starting to get some of those concepts, some of that positive character we're trying to build up in them," Morgan said Thursday.
