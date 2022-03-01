Local reaction to Biden's speech mixed

On Monday, Dr. Ahmed Faheem, a well-known Beckley psychiatrist, said he was hoping to see President Joe Biden take a strong stance on NATO and Russia.
Meanwhile, Brian Helton, a 51-year-old small business owner from Pax, said he hoped President Biden would take a step back from his agenda to make the country overly dependent on foreign oil and gas. The registered Republican called it a "national security issue" and said he hoped the president would consider reopening some of the U.S. pipelines.
Following the State of the Union, he said, "There was no response. He made no mention of that. ... It was just more disappointment from a failed policy from a failed president. It's a complete and utter failure."
Helton said the only thing that struck him as positive after hearing Biden’s address was that the midterm elections are coming up.
"I can't wait for the midterm elections," he said. "I think America really needs a change in leadership."
Faheem and his wife, Najma Faheem, who are long-time supporters of national Democratic candidates, both watched the State of the Union address and said they were not disappointed.
“I thought it was pretty well balanced,” said Faheem. “He made it really clear that obviously, America is taking it back and is taking the leadership role, and America has worked really hard for a long period of time to get the allies going and making NATO feel again that America is a part of it and has the capacity and capability of assuming the leadership.”
He added that he appreciated that Biden did not become emotional or take a false pretense of "starting a World War.”
He said he agreed with Biden’s position on not getting American troops directly involved and not jeopardizing American lives.
“The economy, of course, is going to be the main target, and I think the European nations are together on it,” he said. “I think that is a balanced type of response.
“It reassured me, and I think it should reassure all Americans.”
Faheem also agreed with Biden’s position of relying on American manufacturing and resources.
“Like the old saying, ‘Charity begins at home,’ and you have to look after yourself and your people,” said Faheem. “So America first, and ‘Made in America’ and try to be self-sufficient in every way — including energy, including the production and making more things that we need in America, rather than having to look to others, but at the same time, with the American sort of leadership, we would still be able to be there for others and be there to help others.”
Mark McCoy of Oak Hill, an engineer and married father of three, said on Monday that he had not made strong plans to watch the speech.
If he managed to tune in, he said, he wanted to hear Biden’s plans for dealing with Putin. He also wanted to see Europe move away from dependence on Russian energy.
McCoy did listen to Biden’s speech and said he thought the president “did OK” on the Ukrainian issue.
“But I believe he is missing the opportunity to open up our energy independence, which will help us and the Europeans move away from Russian energy,” McCoy said. "I was surprised to see him embrace the American First policy.
"I thought it was a little disingenuous to hear him support law enforcement when many in his party have spent the last two years demonizing them,” he added.
"He seemed to finish on a strong note, but, overall, it lacked substance.”
Jean Evansmore, an 81-year-old from Mount Hope who is a driving force in the West Virginia Poor People's Campaign, was energized by President Biden's speech, from his support for Ukraine to his support of many of the issues supported by the Poor People's Campaign.
"I really liked the way he showed his support for Ukraine. They are fighting to keep their democracy. United States, you can take a lesson from Ukraine," she said.
"It's their attitude, their hope, their determination. (Life is) not about 'me,' 'mine,' or 'my little community.' We are all connected. The world is not just the block you live on."
She was especially pleased to hear the president urging support for programs that will attack the nation's poverty and inequality, two of the main platforms of the Poor People's Campaign.
"Things were presented as facts, not just someone's personal opinion. We're all about humans, not breaking down into groups," she said.
One of her favorite parts of his speech was what he called "a unity agenda for the nation.”
Najma Faheem, who manages her husband’s office, said that Biden’s points about equal pay for women and better child care could help to solve the worker shortage crisis in southern West Virginia.
“A lot of our people, it’s very hard to come to work and also pay for the child care,” said Najma. “A lot of people don’t work because of that.
“If that is taken care of, a lot of people will come out and work.”
Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-WV, was critical of the president for not addressing what she sees as multiple crises.
"Our nation is facing an economic crisis, a border crisis, a crime crisis, an energy crisis, and an unprecedented national security crisis,” Miller said in a prepared release. "Tonight, President Biden once again failed to lead on these crises. He is out of touch with the needs of hardworking people in West Virginia and across the country.
"We must unleash our energy independence to lower energy prices, stand up to Russian aggression, hold China accountable, fight rampant inflation, secure our southern border, and support small businesses,” the congresswoman said, even though Biden addressed many of those themes in his address.
"As we head into a new year under the Biden Administration, I urge the President and Democrats to abandon their radical agenda and put the needs of our nation first.”