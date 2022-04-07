Local organizations raising funds for Burks family

The Raleigh County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and Clean Hands Ministries are hosting a chicken dinner to raise funds to help the family of Quantez Lamar Burks, who died while incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail on March 1.
The Justice for Quantez Fundraiser chicken dinner will take place Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 142 Mool Ave., Beckley.
The cost of the dinner is $10 and includes fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, green beans, sweet potatoes, homemade rolls, dessert, a cup of pinto beans and cornbread.
To order contact Robin Abrams at 304-923-8435 or Adrienne Banks at 681-264-0204.
A flyer for the event reads, “With your donations, we will be able to take some of the burden off Quantez’s family by helping to facilitate his Homegoing celebration, providing support for his daughter and grandchildren and aid in being able to keep his story alive.”
Donations can be made through PayPal with the email ContactUs@cleanhandsministries.org. In the notes put “Justice for Quan.”
Checks can also be mailed to Robin Abrams, c/o Kiera Cooper, P.O. Box 437, Beckley, WV 25802. Make checks payable to Clean Hands Ministries, with “Justice for Quan” in the memo.
Donations can also be made at https://quantezlamarburks.com.
Burks’ homegoing is scheduled for April 23 at Heart of God Ministries.