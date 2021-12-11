Michael Quesenberry was the kind of person who left a lasting impression on everyone he met.
He was known for his infectious smile, vibrant personality and, most of all, his generosity.
After his passing last week at the age of 70, those who knew him best shared their fondest memories of Michael Quesenberry with The Register-Herald.
His niece, Frances Quesenberry-Ayers, said there is not a memory of her uncle that does not also include her father, J. David Quesenberry.
As the co-owners of Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Homes, a family-owned business for more than 70 years, her father and uncle were extremely close, Frances said.
Frances, who also works at the funeral home, said she believed her uncle’s humble upbringing helped shape him into the kind and generous man he was.
“I think the fact that my grandparents had very humble beginnings and knew what it was like to struggle, I think that was something both my dad and my uncle always remembered,” she said.
Frances said Michael was always donating to charities, from Hospice of Southern West Virginia and the United Way to the Humane Society or any organization in need.
“Any charity that would come by the funeral home and ask for donations, Michael would immediately write a check and not ask any questions,” she said.
Another gift that Michael often shared with those around him without realizing was his calming and positive spirit, Frances said.
“Michael just had this gift with people that I personally have always envied because I don’t have that,” she said. “To see a person that can work with people when they are sitting there sobbing, and Michael could come in and almost immediately could get them to calm down and start talking... My father is very good with that as well. I think that was a trait that was passed down to both of the brothers.”
Frances said another thing Michael loved to do was make people laugh.
She said one memory in particular sticks out because Michael had her father in tears from laughing so hard.
“My dad loves football,” she said. “But my uncle has never laid eyes on a football field. So, Dad was watching football one night and Michael called. Dad told him he was watching a football game and Michael was acting like he knew the names of the different teams and he had them so jacked up. Next thing we knew, my dad is laughing all around the house. He was laughing so hard because Michael was trying to act like he knew what he was talking about but he had no idea. That’s a memory that sticks out to me because we all knew that Michael didn’t watch football but when he started coming out with these names we thought, ‘Oh, he’s trying but he don’t have it.’”
David said he can remember his brother cracking jokes from a young age. He remembers one time when Michael decided to play a little joke on him and convinced him to get into a casket when they were boys at the old Rose Funeral Home where they lived as kids.
“I crawled in and he closed the lid and the only reason why my dad found me was because it was the only closed casket in the room,” David said with a laugh recalling the memory. “When he opened the casket, I was asleep sucking my thumb.”
While the brothers were extremely close, David said they could not be more different.
“Mike and I we were complete opposites,” David said. “He was a straight A student, and my parents were happy if I brought home a C. Michael had a flair for fancy cars and the big city and I had a flair for the country life and tractors.”
Despite their differences, David said they both valued their family as well as the family business.
He added that they also shared a love of music, Motown to be specific, and would often try out dance moves when they were together.
David, a licensed funeral director and embalmer, has worked at Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Homes since 1979.
After suffering a stroke in 2000, David said he reached out to his brother, who was living in Atlanta at the time, because he knew he could no longer keep up with the day-to-day business side of things.
Despite not going to college for it, David said Michael stepped right in.
“A lot of funeral homes sold out to bigger corporations, but Mike and I made a pact that the funeral home would always stay in the family,” David said. “We just wanted to keep our mother and father’s legacy alive.”
David said that legacy has also inspired a third generation of Quesenberrys to become a licensed funeral director and embalmer, speaking of his daughter, Joey N. Quesenberry.
David said Michael took to the business side of things at the funeral home very quickly.
“Michael developed his business savvy after my dad,” David said.
He added that it helped that Michael had Bill Bowles by his side. Bowles has been the funeral director at Rose and Quesenberry since the late 1970s.
Having called that business home for more than 40 years, Bowles said Michael and David have always felt more like his brothers than his employers.
And just like all brothers do, Bowles said he was also cracking jokes with Michael.
While visiting Michael in his final days, Bowles said he couldn’t help but tease Michael just as he has for the past 40-plus years.
“We were always joking to one another,” Bowles said. “When I last saw him at his home ... he wasn’t really a fan of Fox News and I told him I was getting ready to leave to go home. I said, ‘I’m going to walk over here and turn your TV on because you may want to watch Fox News,’ and he laughed at me when I said that.”
Bowles said Michael’s laughter as well as his positive outlook on life have made a lasting impact on his life.
“He looked at life as a blessing,” Bowles said. “And that every day you were alive, you were blessed to be alive. When you deal with death on a daily basis, you look at life as a blessing to have, a precious blessing.”
Bowles said he is a better person for having known Michael and the entire Quesenberry family.
“It made me a better person to see how the Quesenberry family took care of the community,” he said. “They looked at the people who came to this funeral home not as a client, they look at them as part of the family. It was a humbling experience.”
While Michael has made countless lasting marks on the community, one he is well known for is the “Reflections of Life” memorial garden at Hospice of Southern West Virginia, which was dedicated in August 2012.
The garden, conceived by Michael and funded by the Quesenberry family and Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Homes, is dedicated to Michael’s mother, Frances V. Quesenberry, and his loving companion of 42 years, Larry Lynn Williams.
Janett Green, the chief executive officer of Hospice of Southern West Virginia, said this garden is how she got to know Michael so well.
“We worked closely through the process for the construction of the garden and that’s when we got to know each other and I really got to know what a wonderful person he is,” Green said. “His personality was so big, what sticks out probably the most to me was his kindness and generosity.”
While he was known for giving to Hospice, Green said there were countless other little things he did behind the scenes that he never made known.
“We had patients on our service who did not have means for their funeral arrangements, and (Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Homes) always made sure that the person had an appropriate funeral service,” she said. “That was something that he and his family did and didn’t want a lot of recognition for it.”
Green said Michael chose to invest his time and donations into Hospice of Southern West Virginia because of the way it helped people.
“He told me that he just believed in what we did,” she said. “We do good things for people in their time of need and he knew we were going to be good stewards of the donation and use it wisely to benefit other people.”
Another organization Michael invested in was Beckley Pride. Christina Baisden, president of Beckley Pride, said the organization would not be what it is today without Michael’s support.
“He has just given to us so freely of his time and monetarily,” Baisden said. “There really is no way to qualify it in words – his relationship with our organization is incomparable. There is no one who has given as much to us as he has.”
From sponsoring their first event in 2019 to funding scholarships, Baisden said Michael was always willing to step in where he was needed.
“He was so well loved,” Baisden said. “There were so many people that just cared about him and supported him, and I think he was trying to return that love put out into the community that he received himself.”
Michael didn’t just invest in organizations, he also invested in people. Nick Rine was one of those people.
Rine said he came to Beckley after graduating from mortuary school in Cincinnati seeking an apprenticeship.
Unfortunately, every funeral home he went to wasn’t willing to hire someone they didn’t know.
That was until he went to Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Homes.
Rine said he knew someone who worked there who put him in touch with Michael.
“Michael helped me get established, introduced me to people. He wanted me to advance and be a higher tier than just an apprentice,” Rine said.
After his apprenticeship, Rine said Michael promoted him to co-manager.
Rine said he quickly grew to respect Michael not just because of how well he ran his business but because of the type of person he was as well.
“The funeral business can be stressful and busy ... but Michael always took care of the families,” he said. “He was so unique in what he did and how he gave his money and his time to charities, and to this day I continue that tradition. I continue the tradition of Rose and Quesenberry to this day. Wherever I go to work, Rose and Quesenberry values come with me and I thank Michael for that.”
Now a funeral director in Cincinnati, Rine said he and Michael frequently talked and were more like family than coworkers.
In his final moment, Frances said Michael was surrounded by those he loved the most in the place that he loved the most.
“Beckley is home to my uncle and my dad,” Frances said. “When my uncle knew he was passing, he was at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, and his main goal was ‘get me home’ ... and then once he knew he was home and we were all there, he began his transition.”
With the family all gathered for Michael, Frances said they took that time to cry, to laugh and to share memories.
“I sat down one night with my dad; we found pictures when they were little,” she said. “We found pictures of them with my grandparents when they were younger, pictures of them at Christmas growing up, pictures of them at the original funeral home on Neville Street ... That was a life that we had never seen of my uncle and my dad, and it flooded my dad with those memories, and those memories, I felt like, brought my dad even closer to everything.”
David said Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Homes will continue to be a family-owned staple in the community.
“The funeral home will be run exactly the way it has been, and we’ll give the best service we ever have as a family-owned funeral home that strives to make our community better,” he said.
While he has impacted the lives of so many in the community in countless ways, the one thing they all know for sure is that Michael Quesenberry will be missed.