When it comes to maintaining and funding Summers County’s only public library, Library Director Austin Persinger said he has to be creative.
Whether that means pursuing grant funding or asking for donations from local patrons or organizations, Persinger said he does whatever it takes to ensure the library not only stays open but meets the needs of the community it serves.
“Libraries are much more than the traditional book loaning model that people think of when they think of libraries,” he said. “There's various literacy programs that we do. I'm currently trying to place an order for seeds, for a little seed library we’re doing so people can grow their own food from our seeds.
“We've got an adult education wing here. So there's a ton of different things that we do, all of which need to be adequately funded, and funding has always been quite a struggle. We maintain a certain level of funding, but we're always searching for new funding sources to meet the ever-changing needs of the community.”
On Wednesday, Persinger spoke to Summers County commissioners during their regular meeting to talk about what the library does for the community and ask that commissioners maintain the county's annual contribution to the library, which has been at $6,000 for the past few years.
Ideally, Persinger said all public libraries should be able to solely depending on funding from the local sources that benefit from their services; but in Summers County, one of West Virginia’s smallest counties that is continually seeing a decrease in population, Persinger said that just isn’t possible.
In fact, most of the public libraries in West Virginia do not rely solely on local funding to pay for their operations.
Instead, more than $9 million is dispersed to dozens of public libraries across the state from the West Virginia Library Commission, a state agency created in 1929 by the state legislature for the purpose of administering state and federal funds to public libraries, along with other duties.
In many cases, the funds received from the West Virginia Library Commission make up a significant portion of libraries' total budgets.
According to documents on the West Virginia Library Commission website, the Summers County Public Library received $70,947 from the state library commission for its current fiscal year, which runs from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
“The local tax base is not big enough to support public libraries, with very few exceptions in West Virginia,” Persinger said. “Even with the contribution from the state, very few (libraries) are actually adequately funded. They all do just unbelievable work on a real shoestring budget and it couldn’t be done without volunteers and real creative librarians.”
Persinger said funding from the state is based on a complex formula that requires local entities to contribute a certain percentage of funds to the library in order to receive the state funding.
Local tax dollars also play a part in the state’s funding formula, Persinger said.
While support from local entities, such as the Summers County Board of Education, city of Hinton and Summers County Commission, has remained steady over the past few years, according to Persinger, that may not always be the case.
“Libraries often operate from that kind of fear, and it is a lot to consider,” he said. “I try not to be a worrier about things like that. I feel like if we’re doing good work that the funding will continue to come.”
Former Summers County Library Director Myra Ziegler, who served as the library director for more than 30 years, said she remembers when the Summers County Public Library first opened and the struggles they faced when pursuing local funds.
“There's not enough money locally, for the county commission, city council, school board, to fund libraries; they have a struggle,” Ziegler said. “With the result that West Virginia’s libraries are some of the poorest in the nation. So money was always tight, very tight. And there were years when I first started when none of those agencies gave us any money.”
Ziegler said she became the library director in 1982 just a few years after the Summers County Public Library was established.
“The library was opened here in 1977 and I think we were the last county (in West Virginia) that didn't have a (public) library,” she said.
Especially in small towns or small counties like Summers, Ziegler said the library does much more than just offer books; it serves as a community center.
“Well, physically, a library often is the centerpiece for a small town,” she said. “They help anchor a community just by their physical presence ... They provide meeting space, they provide information and now in West Virginia they provide access to the internet.”
Ziegler said she was near the library last Sunday while it was closed and saw someone sitting outside on a laptop presumably there to access the library's Wi-Fi.
Though her days as a library director are over, Ziegler continues to serve her hometown library as president of Friends of the Summers County Public Library, whose members volunteer time as well as fundraise for the library.
Ziegler is also playing an active role in ensuring that state legislators are aware of how crucial public libraries are to West Virginians and the importance of maintaining their funding.
This past week, as part of Library Day at the West Virginia State Capitol, Ziegler and other librarians and supporters spoke with legislators about the current issue facing most libraries.
She said they also campaigned against a bill, SB 524, that was up for a vote in the House, which would place the duties and function of certain boards and commissions, including the West Virginia Library Commission, under the Department of Arts, Culture and History.
Ziegler said they were ultimately unsuccessful as the bill passed and is awaiting a signature from the governor.
She said only time will tell whether or not this decision will hurt or help local public libraries.
In a piece submitted by Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, in mid-February to The Montgomery-Herald, Baldwin wrote, “I voted against SB524 this week, which reorganizes the state library commission. For example, the bill reduces the qualifications for the state librarian, removes the commission’s independent status and puts them under a political appointee, and reduces the size of the commission. After hearing from local librarians that these changes were bad for libraries, I opposed the bill. Local libraries provide valuable community services and should remain independent from the political process.”
Ziegler said another issue they brought up while at the capitol was the need for a separate funding source from the state library commission for maintenance on library buildings.
“Libraries are struggling with maintenance issues that they don’t have the money to fix,” she said.
In Summers County, Persinger said additional funds were allocated this year for capital expenses, which were projected in the budget to cost about $70,000.
So far, Persinger said those funds have been used to replace the library's roof. They’ll also be used to replace the building’s HVAC unit and paint the building's exterior this year, Persinger said.
While securing enough each year to adequately fund the library can be stressful, Persinger said he’s lucky to live in a supportive town that understands the value of its public library.
So much so that in addition to state and local funding, which make up about half of his nearly $200,000 budget, the library also has an endowment from the Hinton Area Foundation, which provides just over $60,000 annually.
While a $200,000 budget may seem like a lot, after paying for employees, building upkeep, utilities, books and other expenses, the library is only able to allocate a few thousand dollars for special programming.
Even with limited dollars, Persinger said he always finds a way to make new programs work, whether that means asking for donations or seeking out grant funding.
“The community is really good about supporting the library,” he said, mentioning a bookmobile as an example which the community funded a few years ago which now travels to all the county's elementary schools.
“The community definitely recognizes the value of and supports the library to the best of their ability, which is quite an honor to be able to serve them in that way,” Persinger said. “We're all pretty lucky in that way.”
Persinger said public libraries are really in a unique and essential position because they have the ability to address the needs of the community in a number of different ways.
Not too long ago, Persinger started a fundraising campaign, called Buggy Buddy, at the library to purchase small collapsible wagons for people to check out and take to the grocery store after a post from the local police department pointed out all the abandoned shopping carts scattered through the town.
With no public transportation available and many without cars in the county, Persinger said people were using store buggies to transport their groceries from the store to their house.
After seeing the post from the police department, Persinger said it almost seemed too obvious that the library should be the one to assist with the issue.
“However people want the libraries to serve them, they kind of will,” he said. “Libraries are places for real community engagement where all different types of people can gather with no real expectation other than that they'll be fairly polite. They can solve a lot of different needs. The public library is truly a really, really unique place.”