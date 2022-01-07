As another year fighting the coronavirus pandemic comes to a close, those leading communities in southern West Virginia are making sure their people know that 2021 was not all about Covid.
In the face of the pandemic, local leaders say that progress was still being made.
Just as they did not let 2021 slip by without notice, officials say they intend to make sure there is just as much to celebrate in 2022.
Beckley
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold only has positive things to say about how the city ended 2021.
Even with the challenges 2021 presented as a result of the continued Covid pandemic, Rappold said the city managed the crisis well.
He added that progress in Beckley was not stalled by the pandemic.
It only took nine years, but Rappold said the city was finally able to “remedy what has been known as the hole in Beckley,” left by a fire in 2012 which claimed historic uptown buildings that stood at the corner of Neville and Heber streets.
“Now we have a magnificent Cardinal Plaza with a beautiful rising cardinals sculpture. We’re really excited about that,” he said.
Rappold said he’s also proud that construction of the new plaza was done entirely by the city’s Public Works Department.
“I can’t say enough about the people that I, as mayor, am privileged to work with,” he said.
Rappold said he’s also proud at the resurrection of the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park, which is owned by the city.
“That’s another area of real pride, is the success of the former country club, now the Historic Black Knight, which has hosted hundreds of events from weddings to reunions to parties and celebrations of all sort,” he said. “The golf course has regained its great reputation for the quality of the greens, and play there has been wonderful.”
He added that entrepreneurs and small businesses in Beckley saw a lot of success in 2021.
“The number of new small businesses that were either created or popped up in 2021 or existing businesses that have expanded to larger locations, are all really good indicators of the faith that people have in our area,” he said.
In looking to 2022, Rappold said he is just as optimistic that progress will continue in Beckley.
“We have some opportunities to really capitalize on what will be a profit center for the City of Beckley in terms of the Pinecrest Industrial Park... We’re in the process now of having that property deeded over to the city for our management and ongoing development,” he said. “That could springboard into some expanding city limits as things develop.”
Rappold said the city is also working with West Virginia University Institute of Technology to develop an athletic complex near the existing Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
“We’re in the early stages of that, but that’s gaining momentum quickly,” he said.
Rappold said tourism will also be a big focus of 2022, building on the influence the area has gained from the National Park designation of the New River Gorge just over a year ago.
“That’s certainly a very important part of not only 2022, but for decades to come,” he said. “The New River Gorge becoming a National Park and Preserve and Beckley being a gateway city to the gorge and a city that we consider to be the hub of the gateway communities, certainly indicates a tremendous increase in tourism.”
Rappold said the city is also looking to expand its public bus system to make it easier for visitors coming to the area to get to and from the New River Gorge and the surrounding cities.
He said there are also plans for the expansion of the Beckley Mill in Piney Gorge into a welcome center with a city park, which will include a dog park.
The city also hired two trail development specialists in 2021, in order to expand Beckley’s trail system, which will be yet another attraction to tourists as well as residents, Rappold said.
“I think the prospects for 2022 would indicate another exciting and perhaps even historic year for the city of Beckley,” he said.
Business
A business owner hoping to make her mark on Beckley in 2022 is Tammy Jordan, the president of Fruits of Labor, a nationally recognized culinary and ag program whose employees include those who are recovering from drug addiction.
Jordan has operated Fruits of Labor for more than 20 years. Its main café location is in Rainelle.
Over the course of 2021, Jordan said they have expanded to other areas, bringing with them their mission of aiding those in recovery, which became the new focus of her business nine years ago.
Jordan said she has also spent the last year helping to train other business owners to implement these same practices through the Communities of Healing program, which graduated its first group of business leaders in August 2021.
“It’s really exciting to be able to take something that we’ve labored on that, we are very passionate about and see how it ignites that passion in other business leaders, going through the model, going through the training, strengthening their businesses along the way, in the Communities of Healing,” Jordan said. “It’s overwhelming, it’s really an exciting part of seeing leaders that are in the business, wanting to embrace individuals in recovery.”
In addition to the creation of Communities of Healing, Jordan said Fruits of Labor added a new café location in 2021 in Alderson, which is “is fully supported by our students.”
She said the community has embraced the new business and its employees with open arms.
She added that it’s not only a great new attraction for the community but also a safe place for people in recovery to come and feel understood, which is something that is vital in West Virginia.
“Knowing that our location is hiring individuals in recovery, and that that’s our mission, and our focus, it’s this welcome to people that are in recovery to come in and apply for a job and think that they are going to get a job even though they may have a backstory,” Jordan said.
Jordan said she hopes to expand this program even more in 2022.
That will begin with the opening of a new Fruits of Labor location in Montgomery in the coming weeks. Jordan said they are already in the process of training staff for the opening.
“It’s super exciting; we literally hit the ground running in 2022,” she said.
Later in the year, Jordan said they will open in downtown Beckley.
She said the projected opening date will be this spring or summer. Jordan said Covid has caused some setback to a refurbishing of the location, which is the three-story former Zen’s Cafe.
“Each floor will have a different purpose and a different draw,” Jordan said. “One of the floors will be conference space and training. And then one will be the café and bakery so that people can come in and dine. And then the basement, which is just an amazingly furnished and designed area as well, it has the walkout patio, and it will be the coffee shop, and just a gathering space with a different menu than what our cafe handles.”
She said she would have 20 more businesses signed up to take part in the Communities of Healing program in 2022.
Jordan said she is encouraged by the number of people and communities willing to expand their efforts to aid those in recovery and reaching a population that may not have been given opportunities otherwise.
Economic development
Jina Belcher said she could not have asked for a better first year as executive director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), which serves Raleigh, Fayette, Summers and Nicholas counties.
“I’m incredibly fortunate for our team members that stuck out a very challenging and eventful year of growth,” Belcher said. “In addition to celebrating the new National Park designation, business expansion announcements, and new site development initiatives across the region, NRGRDA saw an increase in new partners and funders.”
She added that WV Hive, an entrepreneurship program within the NRGRDA that assists small businesses and entrepreneurs in southern West Virginia, saw its largest client portfolio last year since its inception in 2016.
Belcher said it was also a “cornerstone year” for the Country Roads Angel Network “with new venture capital investments.”
Belcher said these 2021 achievements will help to expand their goals for the coming year.
“The region will benefit by having a solid path to a sustainable future with the addition of good jobs, consistent revenue stream, and an improved morale with the many relationships we have established across our four-county area and beyond,” she said. “We are thankful to witness the hard work and collaboration that the many communities surrounding these projects are putting in to create a strong work product that is innovative and transformational.”
When it comes to growing and improving the counties she serves, Belcher said there is always more work that can be done but she is still proud of all that was accomplished last year.
“Do we want to get more done? Of course we do. Do I feel as if we tried our best to accomplish everything we set out to achieve for 2021? 150 percent,” she said. “It is an exciting time for economic development in the New River Gorge region, and we can’t wait to put the many visions of our communities and entrepreneurs to work.”
For 2022, Belcher said the NRGRDA has its eye set on tourism and economic development.
“Both are becoming increasingly related as West Virginia continues to evolve,” she said. “We have established several partnerships involving recreation asset development, along with site development, and are connecting the funding dots when it comes to putting these finished ideas into fruition."
Belcher said it is a bit early to go into specifics related to the ideas but added that they are being done with the help of local leaders and officials as well as national representatives.
“We are expanding the team to have the capacity for these initiatives and are forming an internal culture that will not be stopped,” she said. “The New River Gorge region is open for business. Now it’s time to prepare for it.”
Tourism
An industry which started the year hurting but made a quick turnaround in 2021 was tourism.
Lisa Strader, executive director of Visit Southern West Virginia, said Covid is to thank for both of those results.
She added that the tourism industry, especially in southern West Virginia, was given a tremendous boost by the national park designation.
“That happened at the end of 2020, but it changed everything for 2021,” she said.
Strader said she can’t give all the credit to the New River Gorge for the increase in visitors to the area, but it was a big factor.
“The park itself, I think they released that they had seen a 30 percent increase and that spills over into other communities and attractions,” she said.
After being cooped up for much of 2020, Strader said people came into 2021 with the desire to travel and with the state receiving national attention for its new national park, it put West Virginia on the people’s radar.
“We had people wanting to see what it was all about, because you have to be pretty special to get that designation,” she said. “. . . In a crazy, challenging year, there was a lot of things that we can look back and pull out the positives.”
Strader said 2021 also saw the return of events to the area.
In addition to many of the traditional local events and festivals that were able to once again take place, Strader said she was proud to see the return of the Spartan Race, a military-inspired obstacle course that travels throughout the country, as well as the Great Race, where people race across the country in antique automobiles.
The Spartan Race took place at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean and the Great Race made a pit stop in Beckley in 2021.
Strader said it's events like these that serve as an attraction to visitors and locals and help in showing off what the area has to offer.
“I think we’re seeing being seen now as a destination for these types of events,” she said. “We’ve always had them. But these are people coming, that do them in other places and are bringing them here. I feel like 2020 and 2021, if it taught us nothing else, it has taught us to be very versatile.”
Strader said the goal for 2022 is to continue on the same path that brought success to the tourism industry in 2021.
Unlike years past, Strader said people at the local and state level are beginning to realize just how valuable the tourism industry is in West Virginia and how it can be used as a steppingstone for improvements in other industries.
She added that it’s not that people were against investing in tourism, but it was more that other things seemed more important at the time.
“I never talked to a delegate or senator or commissioner or anyone in office that looked at me and said, ‘You know, tourism isn’t worth investing in,’ but there was always something that was a bigger priority, or more important,” Strader said. “(Tourism) wasn’t given the center stage that we’re starting to see now... But we’re getting into that realm with tourism, where it’s not necessarily an option, it’s something that is needed, just as well as some of the other industries.”
With the increase in visitors, and the wonderful outdoor assets that West Virginia has at its disposal, Strader said she is beginning to see many communities invest in themselves such as beautification projects that enhance their outdoor amenities.
“I think there’s still so much more potential,” she said. “It’s not like we got designated a National Park and every single person who was interested came in the first year. I think we’re going to continue to see that visitation and so many of the people who have already been here that we’ve already heard that they want to come back.
“We’re very fortunate that we already have all these assets that travelers are looking for you. They feel that security in the outdoors and in the smaller crowds and West Virginia is just a really good fit. These past few years have been difficult, but I think this is our time, this is our time to shine.”