West Virginia House of Delegates member Tom Fast, a conservative Fayette County Republican in his fourth term representing the 32nd District, said he felt Gov. Jim Justice's State of the State address Wednesday night was well delivered and well thought out.
But, Fast added, "I don't agree with everything he said, but overall he did a good job."
And that pretty much summed up the collective analysis of most legislators from the southern reachers of the state – that there were pieces to like, pieces to shove to the side of the plate and a desire to read more of the details behind the governor's big ideas, especially regarding the elimination of the state's personal income tax.
Fast concurred with Justice who spent the front end of his speech lauding over progress the state has made over the governor’s first term in office. With West Virginia facing a projected budget shortfall in 2017 as Justice took office, the economic picture has improved, Fast said, citing a budget surplus in 2019 and a current surplus in the 2020 fiscal year with five months to go
"I know we've done some things right, notwithstanding economic turmoil and Covid-19," Fast said. "It is time to take some bold initiatives."
Fast is unsure if Justice's Wednesday proposal to repeal the state income tax in incremental levels will be completely welcomed by his legislative colleagues.
"I think that's going to be a pretty hard sell," he said. "To do that, he's going to have to raise other taxes."
While repealing the state income tax is "very appealing" to many, Fast said he is not sure enough legislators will agree on the methodology Justice proposed.
Hiking the consumer sales tax in order to help achieve elimination of the state income tax will hit individuals, Fast added. Other areas that might be a "tough sell" are a potential tax on professional services, as well as a wealth tax, the delegate said.
Sen Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, on the other hand, was on board with the sales tax hike, saying tourists would help finance the move.
"If we increase the sales tax by a penny or two, who's going to be helping us share the tax load in West Virginia? Those 19 million tourists," Roberts said, adding that an additional 10 million people travel through the state annually.
"So, there's almost 30 million people that, for whatever reason, come through our state and are in our state that would share that penny or two sales tax, just like when you and I go down to Pigeon Forge or Gatlinburg, and we're paying their 12 percent sales tax," Roberts noted.
He said raising the sales tax will ensure that the workers are not "shouldering" all of the load of taxes.
"It's shared with people who come through our state," he said. "So when you look at it like that, you say, 'Hey, I want to help them lighten my load.'"
Del. Mick Bates, D-Raleigh, noted that Justice had "spent a lot of time talking about eliminating the personal income tax."
"I had a hard time connecting all the dots and seeing how that's going to add up,” Bates said. "I think we're all struggling to figure out how that works.
"We've got to look at his budget tomorrow."
But Bates commended Justice for mentioning the late Secretary of Veterans' Affairs Dennis Davis, a retired educator and former director of WorkForce West Virginia.
Davis died last month.
In 2019, Davis told The Register-Herald that a nursing home, funded by a 2016 law that placed a 12 percent excise tax on firework sales, was planned for Beckley Veteran's Administration Medical Center. Ron Hedrick, a Raleigh commissioner at the time, along with Commission President Dave Tolliver and Del. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, had pushed in October 2019 for the promised nursing home. To date, it has not been built.
Bates said that he would have liked the governor to announce movement on the project in Davis' memory.
"I'd been optimistic," added Bates. "There'd been some promises made that haven't been kept."
Bates also said he was pleased the governor is moving forward on broadband development in the state.
"I hope that includes regulation," added Bates, who has met with the Public Service Commission (PSC) to develop a plan for regulating internet service in a way that protects consumers.
He did not immediately agree with a proposed broadband bill that would exclude PSC from its role in regulation.
"I think the most logical place for it to be (regulated), at this point, is the PSC, because that's what they do," Bates said. "I consider it to be a utility.
"If some other framework is appropriate then, certainly, I'm open to that consideration.
"But we can't wait a year or two before we help people with the problems they have, now."
The two senators representing the 10th District (Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe and Fayette) may serve on opposite sides of the aisle, but they do have one major priority in common — broadband.
Although the governor spoke little about the need for broadband expansion in his speech, Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, was encouraged by Justice’s enthusiasm for a remote worker program that would require broadband improvements take place sooner rather than later.
“The remote worker program is a really exciting venture,” Baldwin said. “There’s potential it could pay off for the state in the future. I haven’t seen the bill the governor referred to, but attracting people to work here is something we need.”
Both Baldwin and Sen. Jack David Woodrum, R-Summers, were disappointed Justice only mentioned the broadband issue in passing, and not in connection to the remote worker program.
“The big takeaway from the speech is what wasn’t there,” Baldwin said. “The governor is right in wanting to do something big, but we need to finally do broadband in a big way, in the right way.”
Woodrum identified broadband as a priority as well.
“Broadband expansion is just about my number one issue, and the governor didn’t talk much about that,” Woodrum said.
Justice did tout tourism and its role in economic development, however, and that is another of Woodrum’s interests. The senator from Summers County praised the governor’s naming of Mitch Carmichael to head up the state’s economic development office.
“Mitch Carmichael is an expert in broadband,” Woodrum said. “It’s a complicated topic, and Mitch knows all the ins and outs.”
Baldwin said he is concerned that the legislature will be consumed by the governor’s main topic — personal income tax reform — to the detriment of other initiatives.
“This is my fifth year (in the legislature),” Baldwin said. “The income tax issue is brought up every year, but it hasn’t passed yet. It’s not popular in the Republican caucus because the plan involves raising other taxes; raising the soda tax is really not popular.”
Fast had hoped Justice would discuss repealing the state's business and inventory tax, a move which would require a constitutional amendment. The current tax is "so detrimental to our businesses" and is also a hindrance in attracting new business to the state, said Fast. The delegate said he submitted a proposal on the issue in 2020 and plans to re-submit something in this year's session.
Woodrum, on the other hand, praised the governor’s tax reform plan.
“(Justice) laid out the beginnings of a very good plan,” Woodrum said. “It will be good for the state. That’s going to be a very positive step.”
Woodrum disagreed with those who criticize the proposed elimination of the state income tax.
“People will say we’re just shifting the burden to other people,” Woodrum said. “But I believe it’s going to be a net savings. People will have more money in their pockets.”
He added, “Now is the perfect time for these big initiatives. It’s going to work. It’s going to be beneficial to the state.”
Roberts said he was surprised by the tiered tax increase on coal severance and a proposed yet unspecified $25 million cut, but that he supports the governor's plan.
He predicted that the cuts will likely be to Public Broadcasting and possibly to Marshall University, which gets $63 million annually from the general fund and to West Virginia University-Institute of Technology, which gets $110 million each year from the general fund.
Roberts said he does not believe that the two universities will, ultimately, see cuts. Roberts said he wants cuts to line item funding.
For the most part, Sen. David Stover, R-Wyoming, agreed with the governor taking a long range view of removing the state income tax and people moving into states where there is no income tax.
“People are moving into states that do not have income tax, especially retired people,” Stover said. “It's happening in California. A lot of people are moving from there because taxes are so high.
“Let's say a lot of them are moving to Texas. Eventually, they will change the political climate in Texas.
“And, if the state had been saving those severance dollars back when we were totally dependent on coal, this state would be rich now. We would have infrastructure and we wouldn't be paying much in taxes now.
“And he's right about the Covid dollars drying up,” Stover said. "Right now, the federal government is pumping trillions of dollars into the national economy. Covid is going to end and those dollars are eventually going to end."
Neither Roberts nor Bates were surprised to hear the governor mention Baby Dog, his beloved dog.
"My big disappointment was that I didn't get to meet Baby Dog," said Bates. "I took treats and all."