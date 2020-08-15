Brad McDaniel, a U.S. Army veteran from Shady Spring, is partnering with Shady Spring Youth Football Athletics to host an event called RUCK22WV.
McDaniel will walk 22 miles through two counties beginning at the National Guard Armory in Glen Jean on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 4 a.m. and ending in Shady Spring. His goal is preventing veteran suicides. McDaniel has personally lost veteran brothers and sisters in this manner and hopes to help stop these suicides and raise awareness for veterans struggling with post traumatic stress and traumatic brain injuries.
The Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary has donated $220, or $10 per mile, in support of these veterans. More information on McDaniel's Go Fund Me account can be found on Facebook at RUCK22WV.
To join him in this walk, contact him through Facebook.