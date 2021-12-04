Firefighters from the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve have spent the week working to contain a fire along Beauty Mountain. The fire has covered more than 100 acres.
The cause of the fire, which started Monday evening, is still unknown and containment efforts are expected to wrap up over the weekend barring any drastic changes.
Dave Bieri, district supervisor for the National Park Service, said this is the largest fire the New River Gorge area has had in several years and required local National Park Service crews as well as NPS crews from Shenandoah and Cuyahoga Valley national parks, and forest service crews from Monongahela National Forest as well as firefighters from Pennsylvania, to assist with the containment.
While this may be the first unexpected fire local firefighters have fought on their own turf for some time, it’s not the first major fire they’ve seen this year.
For most of the summer and fall, firefighters from West Virginia and Ohio have been all over the western part of the country fighting fires.
Some have been placed directly in the line of fire while others have been sent to serve in support roles outside the fire’s reach.
Fire Manager Officer Tom Fielden
Leading the fire response in the area, which includes roughly 40 to 50 employees in West Virginia and an additional 30 in Ohio, is Fire Manager Officer Tom Fielden.
Fielden said it was early July when he started receiving requests for firefighters from states out west.
“I sent people to the Bootleg Fire in Oregon. I was in Montana for about four weeks. I also sent a crew to Utah and there were many little fires there that they helped put out,” he said. “I sent people to Washington and to fires in Idaho and also Minnesota. It seemed to be an extremely dry year in Minnesota, and I had people there throughout July and August, which is unusual for Minnesota.”
Like those in his charge, Fielden, who has been working for the NPS since 1986, was also deployed to several fires this year.
Fielden said he went to northern California to work as a division supervisor on the McCash Fire, which spanned roughly 95,000 acres.
He said he arrived in September, two months after the fire initially started.
As a division supervisor, Fielden said he was in charge of one section of the fire and would have to decide how to deploy the resources he had on hand to contain the fire.
“It’s a lot of directing,” he said. “I put my resources together in a configuration that we can best stop the spread of the fire. Then I would give crews general information on, ‘OK, this is what we need to do to stop the spread of the fire,’ and then they would actually make on-the-ground decisions of where best to put those people and how best to engage the fire.
“There is a lot of thought that goes on when you’re engaging the fire and making sure everybody is safe and doing the best they can.”
While fires like the ones seen in California will likely not take place in West Virginia, Fielden said his crews have to be ready for anything.
In addition to firefighters under his command in West Virginia, Fielden said he also has trained law enforcement officers whom he sends out to assist with evacuations and deterring looters.
He added that he also sends people out in support roles who stay in the fire camps and assist the firefighters coming in and out.
Fielden said sending his employees out to assist with fire across the country is an important part of what national parks do.
“Although it seems like we have a lot of firefighting resources, it’s important that we all be able to move around to different parts of the country to fight fires where we’re needed,” he said. “It seems like a lot but we’re actually limited. Some employees are seasonal and just work during the summers or work during normal fire seasons.
“Everyone has different skill sets too and it’s important to have the ability to work in different parts of the country.”
He added that it’s also a balancing act because he does have to hold some firefighters back in case they need to respond to a fire locally.
Senior firefighter Michelle Faherty
NRGNPP senior firefighter Michelle Faherty spent most of August and September fighting fires in Utah and Montana.
While most people know Smoky Bear’s saying, “Only you can prevent wildfires,” Faherty said, in this area, they were less concerned about people starting fires and more concerned about the weather starting fires.
“What would happen because of the monsoonal moisture and storms ... lightning would strike down and it would ignite a little fire from the tree and then the surrounding brush and so we’d have scout planes that would call in fires or the general public or even we called in fires because we were out patrolling, and we saw new smoke sometimes," she said.
Faherty said she was stationed in the Manti-La Sal National Forest in Utah in August.
“Utah was a really fun time,” she said.
Faherty said she and many others were called in to assist during Utah's fire season, when weather conditions were more favorable for wildfires to occur.
“They kind of anticipate for those events by having people in place ahead of time,” she said.
Faherty said a typical day for her and her crew, which could include up to half a dozen firefighters, mainly involved patrolling areas of the forest that were deemed high risk for lightning fires.
“A lot of times, fires happen in the afternoon when the winds pick up, so we would just be patrolling after we did our assignments for the day,” she said.
Unlike fighting a house fire where water is typically readily available, Faherty said it takes a bit more creativity to fight a wildfire.
“We pumped out of a mud puddle once,” she said. “Which is not what we recommend because it can get dirty, but sometimes when you're hours away from the nearest water source, you have to use what’s around you.
“You have to always be looking for water resources, even things that you don’t expect.”
If water isn’t available, Faherty said they can do what is called a “dry mop-up,” where they use mud and dirt to smother the fire.
Faherty said each fire requires its own strategy for how to best contain it.
“Fires burn differently in different areas of the country,” she said. “You can’t fight a fire out there exactly how you would one in West Virginia.”
For her September assignment in Montana’s Helena National Forest, Faherty said she was tasked with performing similar duties to her Utah assignment.
“We were not quite as busy out there, but the thing about fire, fire is unpredictable, and you don’t know when they’re going to happen sometimes or need more people,” she said.
Faherty said the fire seasons for each state are just as unpredictable as the fires themselves.
For much of the summer months into fall, Faherty said the country was at Preparedness Level 5, the highest level, which meant that the majority of the people available to fight fires were out doing so in some part of the country.
“It seems like fire seasons, nationwide, are starting earlier and going longer,” she said. “Last year I was going out the second week in November to Missouri, but it feels like that’s the new norm for our firefighters – expecting earlier and longer seasons.”
Biological Science Technician Thomas Becker
When Preparedness Levels reach the highest level, sometimes a general call is made for firefighters just to show up. They don’t always know what they’ll be doing once they get there, just that they are needed.
Thomas Becker, a biological science technician and restoration crew leader with the Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio, was sent on one of these assignments.
Becker, who is also trained as a firefighter, said he and a crew from West Virginia spent four days driving two vehicles to northern California in September.
“Our orders were just to report to northern California and see where they'd put us,” he said. “With the high fire levels that the nation was in, they pretty much take us and put us where they need us. We were picked up within half an hour of arriving in that area.”
Becker said they ended up being assigned to the Monument Fire, which spanned more than 200,000 acres and lasted from the end of July to the beginning of November in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
“We were pulled a few days later to do patrols on some of the lines that were still active but more focused on containment at that time,” he said.
For this wildfire, Becker said a lot of what his crew did was “hurry up so they could wait.”
“We would hurry up to an area and then you kind of have to wait to see what the fire is going to be doing that day and then a big chunk of our time as an engine crew was structure protection,” he said. “We would go to some of the houses that were out in the mountains and set up hose lays and sprinkler kits around the house to ensure protection around those houses if the fire were to get to those places.”
Becker said the strategy for how to contain forest fires has also changed in recent years. Instead of rushing to put them out, fires are now being allowed to run their natural course as long as they don’t endanger communities.
“Smoky Bear has been such a good campaign model that they put everything out for like 100 years,” he said. “Now we have the huge fuel load in the forest so we’re trying to switch our mindset to a new way of how we need to fight fires and how we can allow something that is a disaster that is going on but allow it to be natural.”
Becker said he remembers when the rule used to be that fire needed to be taken care of by 10 a.m.
He said that because of this rule, vegetation began to accumulate on the floor of the forest instead of being burned off by fires.
“You almost couldn’t walk through the forest and what the forest really needed was fire to go through there that was low intensity to help with the regeneration of new trees but also get rid of some of the sick and dying trees and get rid of some of the understory that was there,” Becker said.
Becker said the additional fuel for the fires as well as the changing climate are the reasons for the more intense forest fires over the past few years.
“I’ve been at this for almost 10 years and I’ve seen as the climate has been changing every year the fires have been getting worse,” he said. “When I first started, some of the fires that I went out to in Colorado were some of the worst fires they had on record in years, but that’s been superseded many times since then.”
Becker said the one thing he wants people to understand is that not all forest fires are bad and at times they’re necessary to prevent larger disasters.
“When prescribed fire season comes around ... I know a lot of people have issue with the smoke, but it's usually short-lived fire,” he said. “When we’re doing prescribed burns, we’re out there trying to do a good job ecologically and trying to help the forest that we’re there to protect and preserve.”
Permit Specialist Shawn Robinson
Not all the jobs performed by local NPS employees are directly in the line of the fire.
Former NPS firefighter Shawn Robinson, who currently works as a permit specialist for the NRGNPP, said she spent a few weeks in August and September at a fire camp in Grangeville, Idaho, assisting firefighters deployed to several fires in the area.
Although she wasn’t fighting fires, Robinson helped make sure the people who were fighting them had the equipment they needed and got paid for their services.
“They situated me at a ranger station, and I did personnel time for the ground support who run supplies out to the fire,” she said. “Anything that they need ground support, even just delivering ice so people can have cold water.”
Robinson said she also made sure contractors supplying equipment for the fire were also paid properly.
“I know this is kind of – but porta johns are huge at fires, so I keep time on porta johns,” she said. “And when I got there, nobody had paid the porta john people for over a month.”
As a firefighter who started out at the Guadalupe Mountains National Park in western Texas, Robinson said she has a deeper understanding of the whole firefighting operation.
“I think because I have gone out as a firefighter I realize, when I see those guys coming back in the evening wore out, it gives me a better understanding of the operation and what these people go through,” she said. “Being able to support them when they come in with blackened faces from the smoke and what-not, I can really empathize and it makes me want to make sure that everyone who is out there working so hard, such long hours – that I do my best to ensure that they get treated well and they have the resources that they need and that they’re paid for their time.”
Robinson said she put her firefighting days behind her shortly after having her daughter, who is now 12. However, after seeing the increase in wildfires across the country in recent years, she said she knew she had to do something else to help.
“These last few years as the fire seasons have been getting more and more intense, that’s why I’ve requalified as an equipment and personnel time recorder,” she said. “If it gets to the same level next year, I will certainly throw my hat in the ring again and help.”
Having worked for the National Park Service since 1997, Robinson said she can’t imagine doing anything else.
“Being that I care about the National Park Service, of course, I want to go out there and help protect it,” she said. “Whether it’s in the front lines or behind the scenes in the finance tent ... I feel lucky that I’ve been able to have a fulfilling career with the National Park Service for the past 24 years. It’s been meaningful. It’s a resource that I’m part of and I’m proud of and that I want to see continue and taken care of.”