This weekend, two events in Beckley will focus on creativity and community.
Both are being sponsored by the Raleigh County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the Partnership of African-American Churches (PAAC).
Taking place noon Saturday at the Beckley Woman’s Club is the Youth Harvest Art Festival.
Raleigh County NAACP President Barbra Charles said the purpose of the event is to give kids an outlet to create and display their art.
As part of the festival, Charles said they will be asking children from elementary to high school to submit art of any kind. This includes drawing, painting and sculpture as well as dances and poetry or any other type of art medium children choose to present.
Charles said children can either bring art they’ve already created or create something during the festival.
Located at 202 Park Ave. in Beckley, the event will be split into three two-hour increments based on age groups.
The session for elementary students is noon to 2 p.m., middle school students will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and high school students will be from 4 to 6 p.m.
Charles said the art will later be evaluated by a member of the Beckley Art Center.
“They’re going to evaluate these children as far as pursuing an area of doing art,” Charles said. “Art is just so expressive and I know we have so many talented kids in our area.”
Partners for this event include The Summit Kollective, Clean Hands Ministries and Enlightenment to Empowerment.
Anyone with questions is directed to call Donald Burton at 304-894-6867.
On Sunday, Charles said a second event will take place also at the Beckley Woman’s Club.
Charles said this event will start at 2 p.m.
For this event, Chalres said she is sending out a public invitation to any community organization that wants to attend and get the word out about their organization.
She said the purpose of the event is to highlight the community services that are available to people in and around Raleigh County that the community may otherwise not know about.
Charles said all community groups are welcome, from those offering medical services to those providing food services to anything in between.
“We’re not going to have a program; this will just be about socialization,” she said. “We're going to ask people to get up ... and talk about your program and then meet people. It's a meet and greet.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.