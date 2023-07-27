Thursday, July 27
• Fayette County Farmer’s Market, 2-6 p.m., Rick Rutledge Pavilion, beside DHHR on Virginia Street, Oak Hill, striving to provide quality locally grown and harvested products to the community and surrounding areas. 304-982-0666
Saturday, July 29
• Cranberry Fun Day, noon-4 p.m., Monongahela National Forest’s Cranberry Mountain Nature Center, intersection of Rt. 39/55 and W.Va.150, Hillsboro (14 miles west of Marlinton and 23 miles east of Richwood). Celebration of Smokey Bear’s 79th birthday at noon, with cake and punch and picture taken with Smokey Bear. After lunch activities and programs include learning about native fish and how firefighters put out wildland fires plus making an ornament for the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree. Also, Roy Moose will present “Snakes of West Virginia” at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. All activities are free and for all ages. For more information call the Cranberry Mountain Nature Center at 304-653-4826.
• Jockey Back to School Bash, 4-6 p.m., Camp Appalachia, 167 Fletcher Road, Scott Depot. Community Bridge is partnering with Jockey International to host a Back to School Bash for Foster and Adoptive Families. Ages 5-14. If you are a foster or adoptive family with a child/children ages 5-14 and want to join them for food, fun, swimming, games, free school supplies and more, register at https://www.facebook.com/events/783530760075909/ with the Google Docs link provided there. 304-757-1122
• City of Beckley & Shade Tree Summer Car & Bike Show, 4-8 p.m., Jim Word Memorial Park and along downtown streets, Beckley. Live music: 5-6 p.m., Acoustic Fusion; 6:30-7:30 p.m., “Soul Train”-themed music by HGTA Theatre Group. Vendors, specialty trophies, games, and a costume contest will be included in the festivities. Register between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; show goes until 8 p.m. $15 vehicle registration fee. Specialty trophies selected by the mayor, city departments and others plus voting for People’s Choice car/truck and motorcycle. For more information, call 304-256-1776 or email jmoorefield@beckley.org. https://beckley.org/summer-car-and-bike-show-and-entertainment
• Carnegie Hall 40th anniversary celebration, 5 p.m., 611 Church St., Lewisburg. Join Carnegie Hall for its 40th Anniversary Open House & Block Party Celebration. The open house (5-7 p.m.) will feature artist demonstrations, live music, history presentations, galleries, and more. The Church Street Block Party (6-9 p.m.) will feature live music by Irresistible Groove, food vendors, beer, wine, etc. For more information, visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by 611 Church St., Lewisburg.
• Summer Reading Finale Teen Lock-in, 5-9 p.m., 312 4th Ave., South Charleston. All teens who complete the Reading Rocket Summer Program are invited to attend a Library Lock-In. Dinner, games (including roller-chair derby and hide and seek throughout the library), and make it out of an escape room before time runs out. To attend this event, your teen must: (1) be signed up for summer reading, (2) read at least five books, (3) turn in their reading log to SCPL staff no later than 5 p.m. Friday, July 21, and (4) return their signed lock-in permission slip. scplwv.org, 304-744-6561
Sunday, July 30
• Jay Humphreys Trio, 10:30 a.m., Midway United Methodist Church, 86 Sunliner Lane, Red House.
• Family Fun Day with the Beckley Babe Ruth 14U All Stars, 2-6 p.m., Linda K. Epling Stadium, 200 Stadium Drive, Beckley. Come meet the All Stars who will be headed to the World Series next week. Cornhole tournament, homerun derby, games for 8u and 12u that the All Star Team will be coaching, concessions and raffles. For more information, call 304-673-9993.
Friday, August 4
• Fayetteville First Fridays, 5-9 p.m., downtown Fayetteville, June through September. Enjoy live music at stops throughout downtown Fayetteville with shops open for extended hours. This event will bring together both the local community and visitors. Check Visit Fayetteville’s Facebook page for more details and schedules. 304-574-1500, https://www.facebook.com/visitfayettevillewv
Friday, August 4, through Sunday, August 6
• LIV Golf at The Greenbrier, The Old White at The Greenbrier, West Virginia State Fairgrounds, 947 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg. This course with tree-lined fairways leading to small, well-guarded greens is one of the most scenic courses in all of golf. Be there to see 12 teams of world class golfing legends like Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Cam Smith, Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson going head-to-head in a high-stakes weekend of shotgun starts, fan village fun and live music Après Golf by headline artists. To speak with a ticket sales representative, call 561-935-3782, https://www.livgolf.com/events/greenbrier
Saturday, August 5
• McManus Trail Community Market, 10 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., section of the trail from Prince Street / McDonalds area to the Dunlap building (historic Beckley Newspapers) at 345 Prince St. Booth space charge will benefit Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center. A mix of booths may include artists, antiques, flea market, retail, farmers market, and a food truck. A few community organizations will offer information about resources, promotional items, or a game/activity, along with a health organization offering blood pressure checks and health information. The Welcome Center along the trail, across the street from the market, is open on Saturdays, with free bike rental and information. Beckley Police Department will set up with McDonald’s booth to offer Coffee with a Cop. For more information, visit the Beckley Events Facebook page, call 304-256-1776 or 304-222-3376 or email jmoorefield@beckley.org.
• Tamarack Courtyard Concert Series (free): noon-2 p.m., 1 Tamarack Park, Beckley. Enjoy free live music in the outdoor courtyard found in the center of the red-peaked-roof building. Musician: Jonah Carden. If it rains, the performance will still take place inside. 304-256-6843, https://visitwv.com/event/courtyard-concert-series/2023-07-08/
Thursday, August 10
• Youth Paint Night in the Park, Colorful Desert, 6-8 p.m., Fayette County Park, Shelter 1, 1268 Fayette County Park Road, Fayetteville. Ages 10-14. Kids will learn about art concepts in a fun and supportive environment. $30 includes all materials and step-by-step instruction on a 16x20-inch canvas. Space is limited, so register early. Parents are invited to stick around. If dropping off children, please arrive 15 minutes early to fill out an emergency contact waiver. Acrylic paint will be used, so please have child wear clothing that may accidentally get paint on it. https://www.eventbrite.com/d/wv--fayetteville/all-events/
• Live Music with Alan Griffith, 7-9 p.m., Coal River Coffee Company, 64 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. Family-friendly atmosphere, food, drinks (coffee, beer, wine and more). For more information, call 304-786-2020 or visit https://allevents.in/saint%20albans/200024439975753
