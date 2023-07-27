Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.