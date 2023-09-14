Sept. 14
• Big Shots, 6:30 p.m., Carnegie Hall, 611 Church St., Lewisburg. Carnegie Hall’s 2023 Ivy Terrace Concert Series concludes with Billy Joel tribute band Big Shots. Ivy Terrace concerts take place outside in front of Carnegie Hall and are free to the public. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic. The concerts are over at 8 p.m. For more information, please visit www.carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by 611 Church St., Lewisburg.
Sept. 14 through
Sept. 17
• Rock and Rowdy, Burning Rock Off Road Park, 171 Burning Rock Drive, Sophia. Four days of riding, camping, food trucks, off-road vendors, and a concert featuring Afroman and many more. A full weekend of dry camping (RV, travel trailers, tents). Bring your generators, load in on Thursday and hit the trails. Friday will have a treasure hunt, topped off on Saturday by a concert featuring Afroman, Kingery, DPK, Big Po & Who TF is Justin Time. Bathhouse, game room, restrooms and a store located right in the campground. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rock-and-rowdy-tickets-664435152427
Sept. 15
• Dustin Lambert, 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m., Oceana Freewill Baptist Church, Monroe Street, Oceana. 304-682-5026
• Dunbar Community Partners Fall Craft Show, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church of Dunbar, 311 16th St., Dunbar.
Sept. 15 through
Sept. 16
• Fall Giant Flea Market and Antique Sale, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., State Fair of West Virginia event center, Lewisburg. WV Lottery Building will have sales 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Vendor spots are still available but must be pre-registered. All shoppers are asked to park in the free parking lot located on U.S. 219 South and walk through the tunnel entrance. Admission is free to shop. 304-645-1090, www.statefairofwv.com/flea-market
Sept. 16
• “Mother Jones in Heaven” musical, 7 p.m., Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, 403 Neville St., Beckley. “Mother Jones in Heaven” is on tour nationwide, reminding audiences of how powerful one person can be in service to the betterment of others. Vivian Nesbitt (“Breaking Bad,” “The Night Shift,” “Longmire,” “Law and Order: SVU,” “Off-Broadway” and more) portrays Mary Harris “Mother Jones” with musical accompaniment by John Dillon (“Art of the Song” Syndicated Radio) in this rousing musical about the infamous labor organizer who led the charge for better working conditions and fair pay for miners, mill workers and child laborers. This one-woman performance with 12 songs has one foot in the folk tradition of storytelling and acoustic guitars and the other in the true American art of musical theater. Author Si Kahn has worked over 50 years as a professional civil rights, labor and community organizer and musician, touring and recording with such artists as Pete Seeger. Known for their work on the nationally syndicated public radio program “Art of the Song,” John and Vivian bring their combined gifts to the stage. John’s musical skills are highlighted on guitar, harmonica and harmony. John and Vivian will be joined on stage by multi-instrumentalist, two-time Grammy nominee Marcy Marxer. Tickets are $15 per person and available on Eventbrite or for cash at the door. 304-465-3720, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mother-jones-in-heaven-a-musical-by-si-kahn-tickets-705412316227
• Dan Freeman – Fireside Jam, 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m., The Outpost New River Gorge Campground, 843 Fayette Station Road, Fayetteville. Free event. Dan Freeman, from Lewisburg, can play a wide variety of songs in reggae, blues, jazz, rock-n-roll, and more. You might think he sounds like Jerry Garcia himself when he covers Grateful Dead tunes. Inspired by The Wood Brothers, Freeman can sing their songs with soul. 304-860-9121, https://outpostnrg.com/events/dan-freeman-september-16-2023
• Tamarack Courtyard Concert Series, free, noon-2 p.m., 1 Tamarack Park, Beckley. Enjoy free live music in the outdoor courtyard found in the center of the red-peaked-roof building. Musician: Untrained Professionals. If it rains, the performance will still take place inside. 304-256-6843, https://visitwv.com/event/courtyard-concert-series/2023-07-08/
Sept. 17
• Rend Collective, 7 p.m.-11 p.m., Appalachian Wireless Arena, 126 Main St., Pikeville, Ky. Rend Collective’s Campfire Worship and Community Reimagined is coming to the Appalachian Wireless Arena. Celebrating their 10th anniversary tour, this musical extravaganza promises to be a night of heartfelt worship, genuine community, and a rekindling of spirits. https://tourpikecounty.com/event/rend-collective/
Sept. 18
• Lego Construction Crew, 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Raleigh County Public Library upstairs tiled area, 221 N. Kanawha St., Beckley. 304-255-0511
Sept. 20
• Dungeons and Dragons Teen and Adult, 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Raleigh County Public Library, Mary Louise Graham Assembly Room, 221 N. Kanawha St., Beckley. 304-255-0511
Sept. 20 through
Sept. 23
• Coaltown Fall Festival, 7 p.m.-10 p.m., City of Welch. Carnival, concessions, street vendors and live music featuring The Legacy Motown Revue Friday night. Car show and live band Saturday, best of show award. https://www.facebook.com/events/847014263718965/
Sept. 23 through
Sept. 24
• Lumberjack Fall Festival, Twin Falls Resort State Park, W.Va. 97, Mullens. Lumberjack competition, hayrides, food, live music, car show, art and craft vendors, chainsaw artistry with carver on site, blacksmithing, the uniquely Twin Falls imagination train rides, and a bouncy house. There are rumblings that “bikes” will be part of the car show in 2023. It’s all free unless you purchase from a vendor. 1-800-847-4898, https://wvstateparks.com/event/fall-festival-twin-falls/
Sept. 26
• Sing and Sign Toddler Time, up to age 2, 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m., Raleigh County Public Library, upstairs tiled area, 221 N. Kanawha St., Beckley. 304-255-0511
Sept. 28
• Preshow reception, Mainstage Lounge, 6 p.m.-6:45 p.m, Carnegie Hall board room. Free admission to preshow. Cash bar and snacks available.
• Artrageous, Mainstage Performance, 7 p.m. Artrageous’ high-energy performance is a combination of all arts on one stage, combined with humor and interaction in a frenzy of movement and color. Tickets start at $30 for adult and $10 for student. 304-645-7917, www.carnegiehallwv.org
• Thursday Evening Group Ride, 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Arrowhead Bike Farm and Campground, 8263 Gatewood Road, Fayetteville. Every Thursday evening, a group ride on trails right across the street from Arrowhead Bike Farm. Bring your own bike and helmet or rent one for the evening. Walk up or schedule online. $10 bike rentals and helmets. Free event. https://arrowheadbikefarm.com/event/thursday-evening-group-ride/2023-09-28/
Sept. 29
• Family Night at Orchard Park, free event, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., 1404 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Crab Orchard. Family games, activities, music. Includes food, drinks, activities and access to the family-friendly dance party from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. A few local vendors and tables set up with some local family resources. https://allevents.in/org/sage-and-lila-company-llc/21647531
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.