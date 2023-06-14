Thursday, June 15
• Youth Paint Night at Fayette County Park - Rainbow Tree, 6-8 p.m., Fayette County Park, 1268 Fayette County Park Road, Fayetteville. A paint night for kids ages 7-11 at Fayette County Park in Shelter 1. Kids will learn about art concepts in a fun and supportive environment. $30 includes all materials and step-by-step instruction on a 16x20-inch canvas. Acrylic paint will be used so please dress child in clothing that may accidentally get paint on it.
Friday, June 16
• Fridays in the Park, every Friday during the summer, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., weather permitting, Jim Word Memorial Park, Neville Street, Beckley. Food vendors and free concerts. This week’s concert: Billy Payne (country). https://beckley.events/
Saturday, June 17
• Wine & Jazz Music Festival, 3 p.m., 2300 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston, on the lawn at the University of Charleston for a full day of musicians, regional wines, and food. Tickets are $45. Online ticket sales will end Friday, June 16, at 9 p.m. (tickets will still be available to purchase on Saturday at the Main Gate). Free wristbands for admission for children age 12 and under, if accompanied by a paying adult, will be available at the Main Gate. 1-800-995-4682, https://allevents.in/charleston/200024404396845
Sunday, June 18
• Donna the Buffalo, David Childers & The Serpents, Alisa Amador, and more on “Mountain Stage,” 7 p.m., 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., Building 435, Charleston. All tickets to this show are e-tickets and will be emailed upon purchase. This event will also be offered as a live stream. https://allevents.in/charleston/200024120072443
Tuesday, June 19
• Create Your Own Lip-Gloss Event, 5:30-7 p.m., 32 By Pass Plaza Shopping Center, Beckley. $10. Enroll online via Facebook Event Page. https://www.facebook.com/events/1197669920895386
681-207-7460
• United Way Dancing With The Stars Cornhole Tournament and Fundraiser, 6 -10:30 p.m., Adventures On The Gorge, 219 Chestnutburg Road, Lansing. A wing night Cornhole Tournament to raise money for United Way of Southern WV and support Dancing With The Stars’ Fayette County Team Mariah & Lewis. All proceeds go to United Way. $30 per team. Pay the pre-registration fee at https://unitedwayswvstars.org/mariah-harrison-lewis.../ by clicking the Donate and Vote link. For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/3kEovBrX0 or call 304-253-2111
Wednesday, June 21
• Senior Day Out, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center conference rooms, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley. Free admission. Bingo, vendors, performers, door prizes and more. 304-252-7361
Friday, June 23
• New River Gorge Trail Festival, 6:30 a.m., New River Gorge National Park & Preserve, 162 Visitor Center Road, Lansing. Starting at Charlie McCoy Town Park in Fayetteville, this challenging trail race goes into the National Park, through the forest, and loops back to the start, offering views of the river hundreds of feet below. With significant elevation gain, each race offers a difficult yet scenic course. The New River Gorge National Park offers a wide variety of activities and sites to see post-race as well. This dirt single-track course has 500 feet of elevation gain. info@wolfcreektrackclub.com; https://g.co/kgs/2D9bak
Saturday, June 24
• Bear Hole Road Race: Twin Falls Resort State Park, 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m., RR 97, Mullens, WV. The 39th Annual Bear Hole Road Race starts at 8 a.m. at Twin Falls Resort State Park on June 24. There is a 10K run and a 5K run. In person registration will begin at 7 a.m. the morning of the race. The race starts at 8 a.m. Location of race will be at the upper end of the Golf Pro Shop parking lot. This will be a timed race and trophies will be awarded after the event. No pets allowed in this event. 304-294-4000; Tammy.D.Cooper@wv.gov.
Friday, June 30, through Tuesday, July 4
• Fayetteville’s 4th of July Heritage Festival, 3-10 p.m., downtown Fayetteville. Celebrate America’s birthday in America’s coolest small town with Fayetteville’s Heritage Festival. This event features fun activities for the whole family with a Fourth of July parade, carnival, hot dog-eating contest, food vendors, pet contest, craft vendors, cake walk, fireworks, street dancers, inflatables, live music, skateboarding competition and more. https://www.facebook.com/events/594118226154461; 304-574-1500
