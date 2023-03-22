Thursday, March 23
• Preschool Story Time, Craft Memorial Library, 10-10:30 a.m., 600 Commerce St., Bluefield. Call to register. 304-325-3943
• After School Story Time, Craft Memorial Library, 3:30 p.m., 600 Commerce St., Bluefield. Children 5-12. Participants will enjoy stories and a craft. Call to register. 304-325-3943.
• Thursday Evening Group Ride, free event, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Arrowhead Bike Farm and Campground, 8263 Gatewood Road, Fayetteville. Every Thursday evening, meet for a group ride on trails right across the street from Arrowhead Bike Farm. Bring your own bike and helmet or rent one from Arrowhead for the evening. Feel free to walk up or schedule online.
Friday, March 24
• Women’s Expo, 25th anniversary of the largest vendor show in southern West Virginia, 1-7 p.m., Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley. Get free and discounted tickets at these local businesses: Appalachian Regional Hospital, Beckley Auto Mall, City National Bank-Park Avenue only, Grand Home Furnishings, Leisure Lanes, Little General Stores–Nell Jean, Glen Daniel, Optimum, Pioneer Community Bank, Premier Pharmacy & Wellness, Southern Communications, The UPS Store, $5 at door without a ticket. breger@southernwvmedia.com, 304-252-7361
Saturday, March 25
• Women’s Expo, 25th anniversary of the largest vendor show in southern West Virginia, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley. Get free and discounted tickets at these local businesses: Appalachian Regional Hospital, Beckley Auto Mall, City National Bank-Park Avenue only, Grand Home Furnishings, Leisure Lanes, Little General Stores–Nell Jean, Glen Daniels, Optimum, Pioneer Community Bank, Premier Pharmacy & Wellness, Southern Communications, The UPS Store, $5 at door without a ticket. breger@southernwvmedia.com, 304-252-7361.
• Beckley Area Foundation SLYP 5K: Woodrow Wilson High School, 400 Stanaford Road, Beckley, WV 25801, 7-8 a.m., BAF’s Susan Landis Youth Philanthropists are hosting the HipHop Hooray 5k to raise money for the SLYP grant program, which helps local nonprofit organizations in Raleigh County. This run/walk event will take place at Woodrow Wilson High School, and under supervision, children can enjoy spring themed games and a fun run. The Hip Hop Hooray 5k is a run/walk put on by the Susan Landis Youth Philanthropy Program. Aside from the main event, under supervision, children can enjoy Spring themed games and a fun run. Tickets are on presale until March 24th, 2023, for $20 and on the day of the event, there will be in person registration for the same price starting at 7:00 a.m. The start time will be 8 a.m. on March 25th 2023. All of the proceeds go back into the SLYP program and to non-profit organizations within our community. Register by March 11th to guarantee a complimentary shirt and medallion! This Spring themed event will have a run/walk for the adult runners, while kids can enjoy the fun run and some games.
Wednesday, March 29:
• Carnegie Hall Class and Workshops: Bird Watching Club, 611 Church St., Lewisburg, WV 24901, new for 2023, Wednesdays, March 29-April 19, $10 for members; $15 for nonmembers, ages: 10 and older. This workshop is designed to introduce methods for getting the most enjoyment from the wonderful world of birds. Over the course of four weeks participants will learn to see and identify birds in their natural environment. Topics will introduce basic skills such as using field guides and binoculars, birding by “ear,” habitats and feeding birds as well as more advanced subjects such as computer/smartphone resources and logging, reporting rare birds and bird photography. Classes will be a combination of indoor and outdoor experiences. Participants should dress appropriately for the weather. Binoculars and Peterson field guides are highly recommended. Loaners may be available. 304-645-7917
March 30-31
• Live at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre: 403 Neville St., Beckley, 7-10 p.m. WV Collective in partnership with Beckley Art Center proudly presents the first annual one-act play festival: 3 Short Stories. $20 advance or $25 day of show. Purchase tickets at wvcollective.org. This production is PG-13 not recommended for audiences under 13. 304-763-7059
