Here we are again, dear readers, with another Thursday filled with events for this coming week. And a very special Thursday it is, because today’s column just happens to fall on St. Patrick’s Day, and there’s never a shortage of things to do on this one 1,000-year-old holiday.
For instance, on this very day, Foster’s Main Street Tavern, Beckley’s traditional St. Paddy’s Day watering hole, will open at 11 a.m. for their annual Gaelic Gala. As they say in Ireland, “Everyone is Irish today,” so drop by and grab yourself a famous in-house slow cooked corned beef cabbage sandwich, or maybe a traditional reuben, and wash it down with one of several fitting beverages.
This is a once-a-year opportunity that most folks downtown really look forward to, so come and taste why it’s so popular. The party doesn’t stop with this famous lunch, because while supplies last, you can come grab the same for dinner, and then catch Dj ZAK live on stage after 8 p.m.
● ● ●
Later in the day, the Freefolk Brewery will be having its own St. Patrick’s Day celebration from 4 to 10 p.m. featuring the release of a special new beer, the Hoppy Irishman. It is an extra hopped Irish Red Ale using Northern Brewer, Mosaic and Citra hops to create a delicious hoppy red brew.
There will also be a costume contest with a best-dressed prize, raffle giveaways, and a cocktail special on The Irish Maid. Featuring Jameson whiskey, elderflower liqueur, fresh cucumbers, and honey, it may be the perfect drink for your holiday. Don’t worry, the Freefolk Brewery isn’t going to let you down in the music department on an evening like this either, because it has booked the amazing Archibald Johnson from the Kind Thieves starting at 7 p.m. You will hear more about Archie shortly as you read on. You can find this party at 1690 Court St. in Fayetteville.
● ● ●
Also over in Fayetteville, Maggie’s Pub will be celebrating this magical green day starting at 7 p.m. They are featuring free Irish food including Irish stew, Shepherd’s pie, reuben dip and more. There will be a karaoke/dance party as well with prizes for best St. Patrick’s Day outfits. You can also enjoy multiple Irish drink specials on what Maggie’s calls one of the most fun days of the year. They are located at 309 Keller Ave.
● ● ●
Over in Cool Ridge, the Weathered Ground Brewery will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday, March 19. Starting at 6 p.m., you can catch Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns on stage. With a catalog of songs about rowdy women, late nights and living harder than most should, it’s arguable that the songwriting could dabble in an autobiographical nature. With a voice that sounds like it could be coated in gravel, Matt Mullins delivers these tunes with such passion and energy you can actually feel every emotion as if it was a node on your very own vocal cords. Paired with the unmistakable style of legendary guitarist Stuart Hill, their tunes are like an ear-worm stuck to the fly paper of the soul. Rounding out the lineup, Dylan McInturff and Bob Campion hold down the rhythm section like they’ve been playing together since they shared a proverbial womb. I can’t stress enough how you should go see these guys live, and the WGB is a great place to do just that.
● ● ●
As spring is upon us, it may be time to mention some outdoor activities, so I dug up a few good ones for you. On Friday, March 18, you can participate in the famous Full Moon Bike/Walk on the McManus Rail-Trail in Beckley. This event is beginner friendly and leaves from the Third Ave. parking lot at 7:30 p.m. Both bikers and walkers will follow the same path and will be led by community captains.
● ● ●
Maybe you are more like me, and you’d like to get outside, but maybe off the pavement and away from town. Well, here’s one for us. On Saturday, March 19, there is an organized walk on the Glade Creek Trail. Hikers will meet community captains at the Glade Creek primitive campground area in Prince at 11 a.m. They boast the opportunity to see the best of the New River Gorge National Park when you join one of their hikes, led by a NPS Ranger. They remind you to dress appropriately for the weather and wear sturdy closed-toe shoes. You are welcome to bring walking sticks/hiking poles for assistance and are encouraged to bring your own water and sunscreen. The length of each hike may vary, and you can check out their Facebook event page for more details.
● ● ●
Smokey’s, at Adventures on the Gorge, would like to invite us to yet another “St. Patrick’s Day Throwdown” on Saturday, March 19. This will be your second chance this week to catch Archibald Johnson on stage. Archie hails from right here in southern West Virginia and brings some killer sounds with him. AOTG is located just across the bridge in Lansing, and live music starts at 9 p.m.
● ● ●
If you read my column regularly, you know I try to squeeze in an art event every chance I get, and Beckley has a good one coming up this Friday, March 18. Starting at 6 p.m., you can visit the Beckley Art Center for the Youth Art Exhibition and Awards Reception. This exhibition will be full of young artists from across the state, and there will be awards presented to each age category. The exhibit will be on display through April 2, and the gallery is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
● ● ●
I love getting feedback from my readers, and invite you all to email me at gvaughan@register-herald.com for any reason.