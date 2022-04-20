Young history buffs from several local schools will test their knowledge while vying for the title of state champion at the 13th annual State History Bowl Championship.
Sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH), the competition is set for Tuesday, April 26, at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston.
The tournament involves 24 teams of eighth- graders from 19 schools in 12 counties.
Local teams are:
Region 1
Shady Spring Middle (Raleigh Co.) Team 1, Champion
Shady Spring Middle (Raleigh Co.) Team 2, Runner-Up
Region 4
Midland Trail High (Fayette Co.), Champion
Play-In Tournament
Mountain View Middle (Monroe Co., Region 1) (Champion)
Peterstown Middle Team 1 (Monroe Co., Region 1)
Peterstown Middle Team 2 (Monroe Co., Region 1)
Summersville Middle (Nicholas Co., Region 1)
Activities begin with a general assembly at 9 a.m., followed by the first round of competition at 9:30 a.m.
The double-elimination tournament includes lightning rounds and team rounds featuring questions about state and county culture, geography, government, heritage, history, literature, sports and tourism prepared by the staff of the department’s Archives and History section.
The Archives and History staff developed more than 2,000 questions for its online Quick Quizzes. Teams preparing for the tournament use the Archives and History Daily Trivia and Quick Quizzes as helpful tools from the department’s website https://wvculture.org/agencies/archives-and-history/.
Eighth-graders in public, private and home-school education programs are eligible to compete on the four-person teams in double-elimination tournament play. The regional winner and runner-up team from each district and the top eight teams from a play-in competition will compete in the tournament final.
The play-in competition was held to accommodate schools that were unable to compete in their regional round because of inclement weather and school closings. It also was open to all schools throughout the state that wanted to get a second chance in the History Bowl tournament.