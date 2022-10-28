The results of a nationwide report on fourth- and eighth-grade student assessment scores in reading and math show what many in our state already know – the pandemic has had a negative impact on student achievement.
According to the Nation’s Report Card, released on Monday by the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the score declines in math have been particularly worrisome. No state in the nation showed improvement since the last assessment conducted in 2019.
Following the report’s release, Gov. Jim Justice addressed the matter during his Monday coronavirus press briefing.
“It’s a shame,” Justice said. “Covid has really taken a toll. No question about that. And West Virginia’s scores are not great. They are nowhere close to great, and they can absolutely, surely be improved upon.”
In West Virginia, the average math score for a fourth-grade student was 226 on a scale of 1-500. The average score nationwide was 235, the report states. Only 23 percent of West Virginia’s fourth-grade math students perform at or above the proficiency level, down from 30 percent in 2019.
Scores from the state’s eighth-grade math students show an ever steeper decline.
The report notes that the average math score for an eighth-grader was 260, while students nationwide had an average score of 273. The only state to have a lower scale score than West Virginia was New Mexico. Just 15 percent of West Virginia’s eighth-graders met math proficiency, down from 24 percent in 2019.
As for reading scores, 22 percent of West Virginia’s fourth- and eighth-graders met proficiency, down from 30 percent and 25 percent, respectively, in 2019.
Justice said that although the test scores are low, it's important to look beyond those scores to gauge how students are doing. He added that throughout West Virginia, students love their teachers, and communities love their schools, but we shouldn’t “turn our back on test scores."
In an interview with The Register-Herald, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price shared that while the low test scores weren’t surprising, they aren’t necessarily indicative of the work being done by educators at the local level to improve student achievement.
“The score isn’t a surprise because of what we have been dealing with the last two years,” Price said. “Students weren’t in school consistently, and I think it just sends the message of how important and how critical it is to have students in school every day.”
While the report was able to provide information on how the nation’s students are doing overall, Price stated that it doesn’t provide localized data that may be used by educators to set individual student achievement goals.
“It’s not actionable data. It’s just a number that we see,” Price said of the report. “The students who are tested are randomly selected. Not all students in grades four and eight are represented, and not all schools are represented.”
In a press release provided by the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), it states that “approximately 224,400 fourth-graders from approximately 5,780 schools and 222,200 eighth-graders from approximately 5,190 schools” participated in the voluntary assessment. Students from each state were represented.
Price also explained that the assessments did not provide modifications for students who may have an Individualized Educational Plan (IEP).
“Maybe students who were tested had a reading disability, but no modifications. We don’t know,” Price said, adding that he believes school-based assessments provide a much better look at student achievement.
“Those are things we work on every day,” Price said of school-based assessments, which are created by local educators for each student and include any needed modifications.
At the end of the day, Price said that students in Raleigh County are much more “than a test score,” and that throughout the pandemic a main focus for educators, in addition to navigating an online learning environment, became ensuring that students didn’t go hungry when they were unable to attend school in-person.
“We have challenges,” Price said, but he noted that educators in each subject from social studies to gym class are all working together to increase reading and math scores. ”There is no one who understands our challenges and what students need better than the teachers, principals and central office staff who do this every day.”
“Would I tell parents to be alarmed (of the data provided in the Nation’s Report Card)? I don’t think alarmed is the word. I think it’s always about making our children’s education a priority – to make sure they have the opportunities and background they are going to need to succeed in a global economy.”
Summers County Schools Superintendent David Warvel and Director Renae Jones also discussed the report in a recent interview with The Register-Herald.
Warvel said that when he became superintendent several years ago, he wanted to address test scores, which had already been in decline. After working with school improvement experts, the decision was made to focus on three important areas: standards, depth-of-knowledge, and assessments.
He explained that during professional learning days, educators collaborate to develop unique, engaging lessons that include real-world applications. They have also been creating classroom assessments that do not include questions in which the answer can simply be Googled.
“I don’t want multiple choice or fill-in-the-blank questions,” Warvel said. “I want to go from that to project-based learning where kids have to apply what they have learned. We are trying to pull on the same rope, if you will, and get everybody moving in that direction.”
Additionally, after-school tutoring has been implemented two evenings a week and is showing great success.
“What’s really nice about this is we have used students in the school system as tutors, and we have paid them to help out the kids who are struggling,” Warvel said. “Research has shown that sometimes it’s better to have students teach one another because they speak each other’s language a little bit better.”
Lastly, Warvel and Jones explained that Summers County continues to struggle with a certified teacher shortage, but they are actively working to get qualified teachers in those positions.
“We have a lot of people in the classroom who are either substitutes filling in because we don’t have people to fill those vacancies, or we have people doing an alternative certification. So, we have had consultants come in to teach classroom management,” Warvel said, noting that effective classroom management helps increase student achievement.
Even with a certified teacher shortage, he explained that school-based data from quarterly assessments show that Summers County students are making progress in both math and English-Language Arts.
When asked about potential parental and community concerns surrounding low test score data presented in the Nation’s Report Card, Warvel said that data is important, but it is also important to focus on solutions instead of problems.
“I try to come out of hope and I don’t get so worked up (about low test scores),” Warvel said. “We all knew there was going to be a lapse, but I truly feel like everybody is trying to make a difference. Every kid learns at a different rate, and every kid is different. But every kid in America is the same where they just want someone to take interest in them and care for them. I would say pound for pound our county is pretty damn good at that.”
