Local earns medical degree from WVSOM

Adam Cook, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree on May 28.
While at WVSOM, Cook received Rural Health Initiative recognition.
Cook earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Concord University in Athens in 2018. He is a 2014 graduate of Greater Beckley Christian School in Prosperity.
Cook is the son of John and Lilia Cook of Bradley.
He plans to enter a family medicine residency at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.