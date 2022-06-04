Local earns medical degree from WVSOM

Cook, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree on May 28. 

Adam Cook, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree on May 28.

While at WVSOM, Cook received Rural Health Initiative recognition.

Cook earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Concord University in Athens in 2018. He is a 2014 graduate of Greater Beckley Christian School in Prosperity.

Cook is the son of John and Lilia Cook of Bradley.

He plans to enter a family medicine residency at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video