When Dr. Elizabeth Nelson was working as a hospitalist at Raleigh General Hospital, she found herself making judgments, and she didn’t like herself for it.
“The stigma is real,” she said, talking about feeling ashamed for judging people with substance use disorder, especially pregnant women. “What you have to realize is that it’s a chronic disease, like diabetes, and telling someone they can get better from substance use disorder without help is like treating diabetes without insulin.”
Nelson’s need to help — instead of judge — prompted her to find ways to solve the problem. So she began a recovery foundation.
In 2018, Nelson — who opened her own practice, Beckley Internal Medicine, earlier this year — founded WIN West Virginia. It’s a foundation that stands for Women and Infant Narcotic Rehabilitation Program, and it focuses on family recovery and restoration.
“Women winning against Substance Use Disorder and SUD in pregnancy,” the website, wvwin.org states. “Caring for the neonatal abstinence syndrome infant from the cradle to the community. WIN (Women and Infant Narcotic Rehabilitation Program) West Virginia Foundation, Inc. delivers judgement-free, comprehensive medical care with hope and compassion. Through our expert, multidisciplinary team we give mothers and their children the bright future that they deserve.”
Running a foundation, she knew, would take connections and collaborations with various agencies targeted toward helping those in need. Like Healthright, Carpenter’s Corner, Pine Haven Homeless Shelter, Safe Haven, the Women’s Resource Center, and Help and Hope WV.org, to name a few. Some are faith-based. Some were formed to fight the opioid epidemic. Some help with food insecurity. Others with shelter and safety. And some, like New River Community and Technical College, with judgment-free educational opportunities.
“Everyone has something different to bring to the table,” said Nelson. And many of those movers and shakers behind the various pathways for recovery, she found, were women.
“Women are at the forefront of these things because it comes from our hearts,” Nelson said. “Women are multitaskers. We’re caretakers. We’re compassionate. We know that more gets done when you have a ‘we’ more than a ‘me’ approach.”
Even at the celebration of her own practice’s opening on South Kanawha Street, Nelson invited other area business women to participate and exchange information, to make connections and collaborate.
“I just want to always try to highlight the women in the community,” Nelson said, adding that she would like to see the community have a Women in Medicine group someday.
But what she wants most to see is that the community becomes a place where a woman in recovery can be just as accepted and just as successful as any other person.
“It’s about increasing pathways for people to lead a normal life,” she said, referring to the state’s Opioid Response Grant and the usefulness of Suboxone to treat opioid dependence. “The opposite of addiction is connection.”
So it’s not just about existing organizations and foundations connecting to help one another help those in need, it’s also about giving those in recovery a way to connect, Nelson explained. At WIN WV, Kelly Green serves as a patient care navigator, to help patients connect with the right resources and health care providers, and Amanda Hammons serves as their peer recovery support specialist.
“They are amazing women,” Nelson said, emphasizing that they do the work for the foundation that allows her to continue providing everyday medical care to her patients. “They are instrumental in helping those struggling with addiction to find a career, a job, an education, another pathway from vices. …
“We all fall, but we don’t fail if we just keep getting up,” Nelson said.
One of the ways WIN WV is helping women keep getting up is by providing professional clothing to women who may have been imprisoned or who don’t own professional-looking clothing for other reasons. Nelson said those clothing items are available to those women who contact WIN WV and ask for them.
“They can receive them by contact only. The clothes are stored, but we arrange a meeting point,” Nelson said.
That personal contact, she said, is vital, especially since WIN WV wants to mentor and advocate. In the works is a Connections for Recovery smartphone app that will allow WIN West Virginia and its collaborative resources to offer a sort-of social media platform for those with substance use disorder. It will help those on it to get through difficult times using everything from personalized encouraging music to peer recovery coaches and professional therapist connections.
“It will also put them in touch with others who are alike,” Nelson said. “So if someone wants to get on there and announce they are one year sober, they can do that and be celebrated. If they’re driving through a hot-spot area (a place that triggers something bad for them), it will notify their peer recovery support system. It won’t tell their location — that’s a violation of privacy — but it will put them in touch with someone that can help them.”
To become a part of that social network, one should contact winwv.org to make a personal connection. Additional information about the Connections app is also available through helpandhopewv.org.
Through it all, Nelson continues running her practice, Beckley Internal Medicine, at Beckley Medical Arts Center, where she provides internal medicine and physical exams as well as women’s health.
Nelson is a board certified internist with a degree from the Howard University College of Medicine. She and her husband, Dr. Matthew Nelson, moved to Beckley in 2009.
“There are preconceived notions people have about West Virginia,” the New Jersey native said in a Register-Herald interview about her practice when it opened last spring. “Then you come and you meet the people, and I just felt like God was here. … I looked up in the sky, and I could see the stars, and I felt like God was present, and it slowed me down in a way like I couldn’t slow down in D.C.
“Prior to coming here, I prayed for my patients. Here, I prayed with them,” she continued. “I just felt like there was something about being here that gave me that freedom.”