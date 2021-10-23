After 30 years in dentistry, Beckley dentist Kurt Reibe has found a new passion – improving people’s sleep.
About two years ago, Reiber converted this newfound passion into a new business, Sound Sleep Treatments of The Virginias, to help treat patients suffering from sleep apnea.
“I just had a passion for doing something different but also trying to find a way to improve a person’s overall health,” he said.
Initially, Reiber said he split time between his dental patients and his sleep patients but once the Covid pandemic hit in early 2020, he decided to close up the dental practice temporarily and focus solely on his sleep patients.
“There is such a big need for the treatment of sleep apnea,” Reiber said. “Sleep apnea is a major health issue and there are over 100 million people in the country that are being untreated.”
Sleep apnea is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts, according to the Mayo Clinic. Less serious side effects from sleep apnea include snoring loudly, feeling tired even after a full night’s sleep, dry mouth and headaches.
Reiber said his interest in treating sleep apnea started after attending an introductory seminar a few years ago hosted by the International Academy of Sleep, an organization that helps dentists build businesses to successfully diagnose and treat sleep apnea.
“I was learning that (sleep apnea) is such a big issue,” he said. “You have heard of people passing in their sleep who have cardiac issues. Sleep apnea is a big component of that, and I learned that I can make a difference by making people aware that they have it, it can easily be treated and managed to improve their overall health.”
Reiber said he has since joined the International Academy of Sleep and is one year into a program with the academy to further his knowledge and credentials.
He added that the treatment being utilized by the IAOS for sleep apnea is not the more widely known CPAP machine but is a much simpler treatment.
Instead of needing a big machine, Reiber said his treatment fits patients with a mandibular advancing device.
With the similar look and feel of a retainer or a mouth guard, Reiber said that when used, the device causes a patient’s lower jaw to protrude, which keeps the tongue from falling back and blocking the airway.
As a result, patients also quit snoring and sleep sounder, Reiber said.
He added that this small mouthpiece is much easier to use than a CPAP machine, which many people don’t use or clean as much as they should.
Reiber said another way that his sleep practice differs from others around the state is that he works with each patient’s primary care physician for treatment.
He said this is beneficial in a number of ways. On the health side, Reiber says he’s able to get a better overall idea of a patient’s health from the physicians.
In regard to insurance, Reiber said by working with a patient’s physicians, insurance, including Medicare, typically cover the majority of the treatment costs.
Reiber explained that the process starts with a free consultation with the patient.
The next step is to have them conduct an at-home sleep study, using a home sleep study unit.
Once the data from this device is collected, Reiber said it is sent to a sleep physician who reviews the data and then relays it to the patient through his or her primary care physician.
The final step would be Reiber fitting the patient for the mouthpiece and then scheduling a follow-up visit to make sure it’s working.
Since diving headfirst into Sound Sleep Treatments, Reiber said he began noticing a need for his patients to have dental work completed before they could be fitted for the mouth device.
“That’s what kind of led me back into dentistry,” said Reiber, who reopened his dental practice in August. “I was finding a lot of people hadn’t seen a dentist and were excited that they could get it all done in one place.”
Reiber said the benefits of treating sleep apnea don’t just stop at a better night’s rest, but it can also help treat other aspects of a person’s health.
“Research shows that the people with sleep apnea can also have comorbidities like cardiovascular issues, hypertension and diabetes, which affect their overall health,” he said.
Comorbidities are the simultaneous presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions in a patient.
“By treating their (sleep apnea), we can give them motivation to improve their dietary habits, to lose weight or exercise because they’ll say, ‘Hey, I am feeling better. I have more energy and I’m able to do some of these things that my physician keeps telling me I need to be doing,’” Reiber said. “Also, the fact that (by treating sleep apnea) you can add 10 to 15 years to their life – that’s huge.”
Having treated sleep apnea patients for two years now, Reiber said their response has been overwhelmingly positive.
“I’ve never heard a patient tell me, ‘Oh that’s a great filling; you changed my life.’ They just take those things for granted,” he said. “But when you’re improving a patient’s overall health through a simple device (for sleep apnea), that, to me, is so much more satisfying when I hear those positive responses.”
Sound Sleep Treatments of The Virginias is at 33 Eagles Road in Beckley, the same address as Reiber’s dental practice.
To contact Reiber’s officer for sleep apnea treatment, call 681-207-3795.
Although he sees sleep patients every day, he is only treating dental patients Monday through Wednesday.
To schedule a dental appointment call 681-238-6031.