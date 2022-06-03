The newly elected members of the Raleigh County Democratic Executive Committee will elect officers and make appointments for the committee on Sunday, June 12, at 7 p.m. at the West Virginia Gay and Lesbian Community Center (basement of 208 Main Street, around the back at the Red Door) and over Zoom.
The public is welcome to attend.
The following individuals were elected to serve as the Executive Committee: Anna Hart, District 1; Christina Baisden, District 2; Danielle Stewart, District 2; Tony Martin, District 2; Bob Baker, District 2; Amanda Bodkin, District 3; Joe Golden, District 3; and Xavier Oglesby, District.