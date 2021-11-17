The Beckley Woman's Club Vendors Fair featuring local artisans and craftsmen and their creations will be held Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. at the Woman's Club clubhouse at 202 Park Avenue in Beckley beside Bobby Pruett Stadium. .The Vendors Fair is open from noon until 4 p.m. at the Woman's Club clubhouse. There is no admission fee."Doris Fields will be one of 20 vendors at the event Saturday with a table of her artistic creations the singer is calling 'Lady D: Not Just Music'." Submitted photo. If you need more information, contact Worley at 304-228-1852.