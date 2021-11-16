You can do some Christmas shopping and support local crafters this weekend at the Beckley Woman's Club. The club is hosting a Vendors Fair Saturday, featuring local artisans and craftsmen and their creations.
The Vendors Fair is open from noon until 4 p.m. at the Woman's Club clubhouse. There is no admission fee.
According to Club President Cindy Worley, there will be a variety of arts and crafts featured.
"We have jewelry, crocheted items, paintings, tumblers, tote bags, hand painted clothing, tarts, West Virginia-themed shirts, book page art, and even plants," she said.
Worley said she was surprised and delighted by how quickly the event filled up.
"In an effort to maintain social distancing, we only offered 20 spaces, and they were taken very fast. It is nice to be able to offer local crafters a place to sell their wares after the Pandemic," she added.
Worley said she tried to stick with non-manufactured goods, although even sellers of those products have had a difficult time during Covid. At Saturday's event, mask wearing is encouraged, but not required.
Money raised by the Woman's Club at such events goes back into the community, Worley noted. "We give donations to a number of non-profits throughout the year, and events such as this allow us to do so, " she explained.
The Woman's Club clubhouse is located at 202 Park Avenue in Beckley beside Bobby Pruett Stadium. If you need more information, contact Worley at 304-228-1852.