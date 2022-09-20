The West Virginia Department of Tourism tapped the expertise of nine state chefs, including Jared Masters of The French Goat in Lewisburg and Elizabeth Nolle of The Vault On Main in Summersville, to serve as the first class of West Virginia chef ambassadors.
The chefs were honored at the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism, which took place in Huntington last week.
The West Virginia Chef Ambassador Program is a new initiative created by the Department of Tourism designed to promote local, Appalachian cuisine through media events and promotional activities, while nurturing the industry for future growth through educational training and seminars.
With the state having the most family-owned farms in the U.S., the culinary industry is a strong contributor to West Virginia’s tourism growth, representing more than 28,000 jobs and more than 3,200 restaurants statewide.
The inaugural class represents all nine travel regions across West Virginia. Selected chefs will serve a one-year term.
Masters is representing the New River-Greenbrier Valley regions while Nolle is representing the Mountain Lakes region.
The other ambassadors are:
• Damien Heath, executive chef of Lot 12 Public House, Eastern Panhandle
• Karie Ellis, executive chef of Trail 12 BBQ, Hatfield-McCoy Mountains
• Paul Smith, owner and executive chef of 1010 Bridge and The Pitch, Metro Valley
• Yancy Roush, chef at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Mid-Ohio Valley
• Cody Thrasher, owner and executive chef of Cody’s Restaurant, Mountaineer Country
• Matt Welsch, owner and executive chef of Vagabond Kitchen, Northern Panhandle
• Tiffiny Villar, owner and chef of Farm Up Table, Potomac Highlands
Ambassadors were nominated and selected based on a set of evaluation criteria, such as years of experience in the food service industry, demonstration of leadership within the local community, innovation and culinary excellence in the workplace, as well as support of West Virginia agriculture.
Chef ambassadors will begin partnering with the West Virginia Department of Tourism and the Governor’s Office on a variety of projects effective immediately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.