A medical cannabis dispensary with a new location in Beckley is hosting an informational event to help people learn about the industry as well as help them apply for medical cannabis cards.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 18, in the Courtyard by Marriot Beckley located at 124 Hylton Lane, Beckley.
For the event, the new Beckley dispensary, called Cannabist, has partnered with the local registered physicians of Releaf Specialists and the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis so that patients interested in obtaining a medical card may see a physician, complete the state’s patient application and meet with the local Cannabist team to learn more about the dispensary.
The price for a doctor’s appointment at this event starts at $150. To sign up go to releafspecialists.com/Cannabist.
The fee for a state medical cannabis card is $50.
In order for patients to obtain a medical cannabis card from the state’s Office of Medical Cannabis, a physician registered with the state must determine that they possess a qualifying medical condition.
These conditions include cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), epilepsy, terminal illness, chronic or intractable pain and more.
For more information about the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Card process, visit the Office of Medical Cannabis website at https://omc.wv.gov/.
Cannabist will host a similar event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 at the Hampton Inn in Charleston located at 1 Virginia St. W.
Owned by Columbia Care, Cannabist has retail stores in four West Virginia locations including Williamstown, St. Albans, Beckley and Morgantown.
Cannabist offers Columbia Care’s Seed & Strain brand in vapes and a variety of flower options. Patients will also be able to use Columbia Care’s proprietary cannabis discovery tool, Forage, both in-store and online to help find strains and products to fit their needs.