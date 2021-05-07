Local attorneys collect evidence in Raleigh lawsuit against Big 3

Raleigh County is a plaintiff in a federal lawsuit against the three largest U.S. drug distributors which pumped millions of opioid painkillers into small Appalachian communities, Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver said Tuesday.
The law firm of Wooton Davis Hussell and Johnson as of Thursday was representing Raleigh County, along with Summers and Monroe counties. At least one more suit is expected to be filed, attorney Chris Davis said.
Tolliver and Raleigh Commissioner Linda Epling said the county joined the lawsuit about four years ago.
Drug manufacturers AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N), McKesson Corp (MCK.N) and Cardinal Health Inc (CAH.N) are among the defendants in the lawsuit, which Davis initially filed in United States District Court Southern District of West Virginia. The cases have been consolidated with hundreds of cases filed by attorneys across the United States and will be heard in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio by U.S. District Judge Dan Polster.
After failed negotiations between plaintiffs and defendants in a potential settlement, Polster has chosen a number of cases that will be tried. The case for the southern West Virginia counties is the second case to be heard, said Davis.
Davis and other attorneys from his firm are collecting evidence for Raleigh County’s case.
“Ultimately, this case is important, because it’s the first time in West Virginia that this evidence is actually being displayed, as to what was going on in our area during what now we are calling the opioid crisis,” said Davis.
Davis’ case is not part of the action filed in 2017 against the three manufacturers by Cabell County and the City of Huntington, he explained. Cabell and Huntington are seeking more than $1 billion in damages against the “Big 3” drug companies. Their case is currently being heard in a bench trial before United States District Judge David Faber in Charleston.
More than 3,000 lawsuits have been filed against the opioid manufacturers nationwide. The Cabell Huntington case is expected to be a landmark trial in the opioid suits, according to legal experts.
In that case, all three distributors have said that they followed instructions of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, which controls the supply of drugs. Attorneys for the defendants have also pointed at budget decisions made by the City of Huntington to cut funding for law enforcement and a drug task force.
“Our area has been hit, and it affects us, not only with just the medical aspects but the educational aspect and with respect to law enforcement — all three of those components and the damages they suffered,” Davis explained.
Opioids resulted in the overdose deaths of nearly 500,000 people in the United States from 1999 to 2019, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
West Virginia is among the hardest hit states, recording more opioid prescriptions and overdose deaths per capita than any other in 2018, according to data from the National Institutes of Health, Reuters reported.