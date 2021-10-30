Let's take it outside.
Hampered from staging inside productions because of the ongoing Covid-19 health crisis, the Historic Fayette Theater instead is taking its show to the open air.
And it's hitting the road to do it.
With the theater's board of directors still wary of putting on live plays to inside crowds (there have been virtual shows in recent months), the Fayetteville-based theater will get the opportunity to do a live show, and it will occur at a venue new for the theater group, located about 7 miles south.
The HFT is inviting the public to join it for three performances only of MTI's "All Together Now!" at the Lively Family Amphitheater in downtown Oak Hill. Shows will be as follows:
• Friday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m.
• Sunday, Nov. 14, 2 p.m.
"Come join us for a musical revue featuring songs from Broadway's most beloved musicals including 'Annie,' 'Beauty and the Beast,' 'Frozen,' 'Mary Poppins' and many more," reads promotional material for the event.
"After having to cancel our October show due to the rising number of Covid cases in our area, we thought we would try an alternative, outdoor (safe) venue to keep our November event, 'All Together Now!,' on the schedule," said Cindy White, who's directing the play for the HFT. "Mike Lively at The Lively Family Amphitheater, without hesitation, said yes to our request to use their beautiful space.
"We began rehearsing in early September outdoors at the park to be as safe as possible, and when the weather turned cooler, we moved rehearsals inside the theater, only six to eight cast members at a time, spacing them throughout the theater and wearing masks and performance face shields with the safety of the cast a priority. We have only been together as a full cast two times on the amphitheater stage," she added.
"We encourage people to bundle up, bring blankets and come out to support the hard work of this amazing, talented cast and our local theater," White said. "We will have concessions available at intermission, offering chocolate chip cookies and hot chocolate for purchase."
And prepare for an enjoyable evening, she stressed. "There is something for everyone of all ages in this show. If you like Broadway tunes, you will love this musical revue."
And, White added, "Partnering with the Lively Amphitheater hopefully will bring our towns of Oak Hill and Fayetteville together for a fun and delightful time."
MTI's "All Together Now!" is labeled as a global event celebrating local theater, according to its website, www.mtishows.com/mtis-all-together-now. Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies. MTI is offering this show free (no royalties or fees) to theaters across the country on the one weekend only, according to White. "But they do encourage us to make money on this event, since we (and most all theaters) haven't had a show in our theater for two years."
The aim of the upcoming productions is to bring people back to the theater, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians, on the heels of an extended period dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.
White says the Historic Fayette Theater has never performed an outside show, and remaining rehearsals will be utilized to help the actors become accustomed to singing with microphones in front of them, as the Fayetteville stage has mics hanging down from the ceiling to pick up the audio. "We're needing to jell the next couple of weeks," White said.
The chance to do the outdoor shows was a blessing, she said, because "we weren't going to be able to do anything."
"It's such a wonderful venue," she added. "We're super excited to have this opportunity working with the Livelys to bring something to the community."
"The amphitheater committee is very excited to host the HFT productions this November," said Mike Lively, chairman of the Lively Family Amphitheater Committee for the City of Oak Hill. "This is the first musical theatrical show at our facility and it adds to the arts that everyone can enjoy locally.
"We hope this will be the first of many shows the HFT will perform at the amphitheater in the coming years. Allowing residents to enjoy an outdoor stage performance in Oak Hill also provides children with an example of the arts they might wish to become involved in themselves. I encourage everyone to attend one or more of the performances to support the talented artists that are part of this show."
The cast includes 14 actors high school age and above, and four child actors.
The HFT troupe for "All Together Now!" is as follows: Keith Bibb, Oak Hill; Kevin Bibb, Oak Hill; Sharon Bibb, Oak Hill; Amy Bloomfield, Oak Hill; Kendall Bloomfield, Oak Hill; Vicki Cook, Fayetteville; Shari Davis, Lookout; Rick Hill, Fayetteville; Gary McGraw, Fayetteville; Mary McGraw, Fayetteville; Ashley McGuffin, Oak Hill; Bob Neil, Fayetteville; Paul Neil, Charleston; Millie Petersen, Fayetteville; Clara Swank, Fayetteville; Kayleigh Wells, Oak Hill; Rachel Wells, Oak Hill; and Cindy White, Fayetteville.
Tickets will be $12 for adults and $8 for children and seniors, and donations will also be accepted at the three performances. Tickets can be bought in four ways:
• Call the box office at 304-574-4655
• Visit the box office on Court Street in Fayetteville on Tuesdays or Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Online at Showtix4u.com
• At the "gate" one hour before each performance.
The possibility exists that the Saturday and Sunday shows will be live-streamed. If that comes to fruition, those tickets will be available only on Showtix4u.com.
The program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Division of Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
Local sponsors include:
• Access Health
• Klenk and Lockhart Family Dental Care
• Southern Eye Care Associates
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe