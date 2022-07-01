Alderson may be a small Greenbrier County town off the interstate a ways, but its townspeople – population 1,184 in the 2020 census – come out in force to celebrate the Fourth of July.
It all starts with a contest to dress up homes in patriotic style and colors, followed by a Friday night concert featuring the Goodson Boys and fun on inflatables at the Alderson Memorial Football Field. Saturday starts off in high gear with a 5K run followed by a baking contest, a horse show, an ice cream social, a fireman’s rodeo and a high school reunion. The Sunday schedule includes river events, a gospel sing and worship on Sunday, followed by a parade, a car show, presentation of colors, field events, a tug of war and another concert – featuring The Hillbilly Way – to close it all out on Monday.