charleston, w.va. – Chase Linko-Looper will formally announce a run for governor of West Virginia on Saturday, June 17, at 1 p.m., intending to capture the Mountain Party nomination.
The announcement will be made virtually and shared over social media and with the press.
A press conference will be via Zoom at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28.
Linko-Looper is an activist and a disabled combat veteran who served over nine years in the U.S. Army with a tour in Afghanistan.
According to a press release, Linko-Looper is daring to change the state of politics in West Virginia. The release notes that, if elected, Linko-Looper would be the youngest governor in West Virginia’s history, to be sworn in at the age of 30.
