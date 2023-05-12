CHARLESTON, W.Va. ⁠— Chase Linko-Looper will be seeking the Mountain Party nomination for governor and will make an official announcement on June 17 at 1 p.m. in front of the State Capitol, according to a press release from the campaign.

A brief speech will be made by the candidate, followed by a press conference.

Linko-Looper is an activist and a disabled combat veteran who served over nine years in the U.S. Army with a tour in Afghanistan.

If elected, Linko-Looper would be the youngest governor in West Virginia’s history, to be sworn in at the age of 30.

