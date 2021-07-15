The 15th annual Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Run is scheduled for Sept. 11.
Scholarships funded by this event will go to graduates of Greenbrier West, Midland Trail, Greenbrier East and Pocahontas County high schools, plus, this year for the first time, James Monroe High School.
Scholarships awarded over the years as a result of this fundraiser now total $187,000.
Pre-registration for the poker run is available at Western Auto in Rainelle, and registration will take place at Spare Time Sports Bar and Grille in Lewisburg.
All motor vehicles are welcome. Route maps will be handed out at registration.
The last bike must be in at the Rainelle Moose Lodge by 4 p.m. An evening meal will be furnished, and the Half Bad Bluegrass Band will provide the entertainment. There will also be opportunities to bid on auction items, buy a chance for a raffle prize or purchase a 50/50 ticket.
With a $30 hand, a participant will receive a T-shirt, run patch and meal. Two extra cards cost $10. The best hand will win $500, and the worst hand will receive $250.
For more information, call Paul Raines at 304-438-7102 or Bruce Dowdy at 304-647-3155.
