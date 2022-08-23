A Lincoln County man pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl.
According to court records, law enforcement officers arrested Randall Jim Hughes, 37, of Alkol, on June 15, 2021, on an outstanding warrant.
During the arrest, two baggies containing approximately 23 grams of fentanyl fell from Hughes’ person. Hughes admitted that he possessed the fentanyl and intended to distribute it. Hughes further admitted that officers seized two loaded firearms from him.
Hughes is scheduled to be sentenced on November 14 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.
Dillon Andrew Young, 29, of Sissonville was sentenced today to two years and six months in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release, for his role in a multi-state drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating in Huntington that distributed fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base, also known as “crack.”
According to court documents and statements made in court, Young admitted that he spoke to co-defendant Scott Lee Midkiff on April 9, 2021, using the cell phone of another individual. Midkiff asked Young to bring the phone to him because Midkiff believed that the owner of the phone had stolen a quantity of drugs and money from him. Young agreed to bring the phone to Midkiff in exchange for money and 10 grams of methamphetamine. When Young entered Midkiff’s Huntington residence, law enforcement seized the phone and arrested Midkiff.
Midkiff was sentenced to 17 years in prison. Young pleaded guilty to use of a communications facility in committing, causing, and facilitating a felony, controlled substance offense. The case is the result of a long-term investigation that disrupted the DTO. All 18 defendants have pleaded guilty.
Corey Michael Perkins, 33, of Huntington, was sentenced Monday to 11 years and eight months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiring to have drugs smuggled into the Western Regional Jail.
In a separate case, Perkins was sentenced to three years and one month in prison for aiding and abetting the illegal straw purchase of firearms. The two sentences will run concurrently.
According to court records, Perkins coordinated with multiple individuals from November to December 2020 to get drugs into the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
Perkins admitted to using jail phone calls, which were recorded, to arrange for a package containing 228 suboxone strips, 1.4 grams of fentanyl/methamphetamine mixture, and 1 gram of methamphetamine to be transported into the jail. Perkins utilized an inmate and a person who worked at the jail to carry out the scheme. Perkins was aware that the drugs were intended for redistribution in the jail, and that he would receive money in exchange for the drugs.
Perkins, a felon, further admitted to arranging for another person to buy four firearms for him at a Huntington pawn shop on June 30, 2020. Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
