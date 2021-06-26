Organizers of the Lilly Reunion have announced that their celebration will resume this year after canceling last year’s reunion because of the pandemic.
The 2021 reunion runs from Friday, Aug. 13, through Sunday, Aug. 15, at Lilly Reunion Park, 314 Ellison Ridge Road, Flat Top,
In a press release, the organizers say that if your ancestors lived in southern West Virginia or the extended surrounding area, you are probably related to many of the participants and attendees at the Lilly Family Reunion. Everyone is welcome to attend.
There is complimentary parking, and all entertainment, children’s playground and games and ancestry search are free.
There are fees for food and drinks, program and historical publications and souvenirs.
The annual dinner will be held opening night from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.