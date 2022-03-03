Lifelong teacher leaves surprising legacy

A 1936 graduate of Oceana High School, Donna “Billy” Jean Harvey Cook had a strong interest in Westside High School. No one knew exactly how strong that interest was until Cook passed away on Feb. 13, just over a month short of her 100th birthday.
She left the school a donation of $147,347.44 – a donation that amazed schools officials.
“I think she just wanted to make a difference in the community she grew up in,” said Robin Hall, a retired assistant schools superintendent who is currently the substitute principal at Westside High. Hall was also the second principal to serve the school.
“Mrs. Cook was a teacher and devoted her life to teaching,” Hall emphasized.
“We are so grateful to this woman and her family for this generous gift,” emphasized Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent.
Born March 20, 1921, in Simon, Cook was a daughter of the late Theodore H. (1894-1964) and Bertha Frances Hill Harvey (1901-1992). She grew up in Laurel Branch, then earned her bachelor's degree from Concord College (now Concord University). At the age of 21, she married Lt. Richard H. Cook (1917-1997), who was born in Pineville. He was a colonel at the time of his retirement.
Oceana High was consolidated into Westside High in 2002 and serves the students from the area where Cook grew up.
From time to time, Cook would call the school and talk with the principal, beginning with Deborah Marsh, then Hall, as well as Keith Stewart.
She would then follow that up with a letter, Hall noted, and usually include a cash donation of a couple of hundred dollars or so.
At one point, Marsh worked it out so that one of the teachers would travel to Lexington, Ky., where Cook lived, to bring her back for a visit and a tour of Westside High.
“She was in her 90s at the time and, for some reason at the last minute, she couldn't come,” Hall explained.
“She was terribly interested in the school,” Hall said. “She wanted to know all about it. She always said she wanted to do something for the school.
“She was concerned about students from this area being able to go to college,” Hall noted.
A committee will be organized to determine how best to honor Cook's memory while making the best use of the money in service to the students, Cline explained.
“It may be one large project or several smaller projects,” Cline said. “It's just too soon to know right now.”
“There's no doubt this woman lived a life of purpose and, with her passing, she did the same,” Cline emphasized.