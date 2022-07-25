Lifeguard shortages cause pool closures in Beckley

A continued lack of lifeguards is causing sporadic pool closures at Beckley's two swimming pools.
The Sharon Dempsey pool, formerly the New River Park pool, will be closed Friday and Sunday due to lack of lifeguards, according to a post made to the Black Knight County Club Facebook page, which is maintained by the city.
These closures were announced Friday, July 22.
This is the second weekend one or both of Beckley’s pools have been closed.
Last weekend, the Black Knight and New River pools were closed Saturday, July 23. The New River pool was also closed on Sunday, July 24, while the Black Knight pool did not open until 2 p.m. Sunday, according to a post to the Black Knight Facebook page.
Since opening at the end of June, which was roughly a month behind schedule, the Black Knight pool has been closed several times. “Lack of lifeguards” is always cited as the reason for the closures on the Facebook page.
Although the pools are owned by the city of Beckley, parks and recreation employees are not in charge of hiring or scheduling lifeguards for the two pools.
The responsibility instead lies with a management company called USA Pools, a national company that supplies lifeguards and manages pools around the country.
In April, the Beckley Common Council approved a $130,000 contract with USA Pools/USA Management to manage, staff and operate both New River Park and Historic Black Knight swimming facilities from May 28 to Sept. 5.
According to the contract, a minimum of six lifeguards are required for the New River pool while the Black Knight pool requires at least two.
The lack of lifeguards is affecting pools across the county, and the spread of coronavirus is adding to the problem elsewhere.
The American Lifeguard Association estimates that the lifeguard shortage impacts one-third of U.S. pools and that number is expected to grow, according to an article published by The Associated Press in June.
The Register-Herald has reached out to USA Pools for comment but has not heard back as of press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.