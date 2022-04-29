Lifeguard shortage may reduce pool hours again

Parties at public pools could be fewer and far between this summer as several pools in southern West Virginia scramble to find enough lifeguards to open in May and June.
Even without any cumbersome Covid restrictions, trained lifeguards remain scarce in counties across the region from Raleigh to Greenbrier and Fayette counties.
In some cases, local government is stepping in to help make the job more appealing, from raising wages to covering the cost of the required training course, which is typically over $200.
Despite these and other solutions, it seems unlikely most pools in the area will be fully staffed with lifeguards by the time summer rolls around. The likely result of this will be either an overworked lifeguarding staff or a decrease in opening hours at local pools.
Fayette County
In an effort to recruit more lifeguards, the Fayette County Commission recently passed a measure to cover the cost of the $250 lifeguard certification class, which anyone hoping to be a lifeguard in West Virginia must take and pass.
Fayette County Park Director Wayne Workman said the “magic number” of lifeguards needed to fully staff the Fayette County Park Pool for the season is eight.
With that number, Workman said he could ensure that guards have some time off during the week so that when one or two of them go on vacation, there are enough guards left to staff the pool.
The pool was closed in 2020 due to Covid. In 2021, Workman said the pool was not opened until June 20 due to a lifeguard shortage. The pool typically opens the first week of June, but Workman said that will again depend on how many lifeguards they can hire.
Workman said they ended up having seven lifeguards for the 2021 season. However, he said most of his lifeguards were also involved in extracurricular summer school activities, which meant they were not able to devote as much time to working at the pool.
“Most lifeguards are usually in some type of extracurricular activity through sporting events and things,” he said. “That's what I've noticed here at the park and it's really hard, come August, to staff your pool now when they’ve got practices and can’t work certain days.”
Workman said his lifeguarding staff last year was a mix of high school as well as college students. Later in the season when some of the college-age lifeguards left, he said, he was forced to cut the pool hours due to his limited staff.
Workman said it has become increasingly difficult to find enough lifeguards to staff the pool each year, but he’s unsure what the cause of that may be.
He said it could be that more students are involved in summer activities like sports, which prevent them from taking on a summer job, but he’s still not completely sure if that’s the cause.
Last year, Workman said the hourly wage for lifeguards was $9.25 but there is talk of increasing that for this year.
Fayette County commissioners discussed the pay hike during their April 6 meeting.
Current hourly wages for lifeguards in southern West Virginia range from between $9 to $13, according to information presented to the commission.
During the meeting, Commissioner Allison Taylor asked Workman if increasing lifeguards’ hourly pay to $12 would help him recruit more lifeguards.
Workman said he was hesitant to recommend such an increase as some of his current full-time park employees with “harder work” are making $10 an hour.
To discuss the pay for the full-time park employees and lifeguards further, Taylor made a motion to go into executive session, which was approved by the commissioners.
After coming out of executive session, Taylor made a motion that the commissioners wait to decide on an increase to lifeguard pay until the following meeting.
More discussion on potentially increasing the pay for lifeguards as well as other park employees is expected to take place during county commission meetings in May.
Certification, training
Unlike most teen summer jobs, becoming a lifeguard requires specific training and certification.
Teresa Fowler, who has been a lifeguard instructor for more than 40 years, said fewer lifeguards are applying to pools because fewer people are seeking out the training which would qualify them for the job.
Fowler, who offers training and certification classes in Lewisburg, said she noticed interest in her classes dipped right after the pandemic started.
“Right when the pandemic started, we had a pretty good class ... we had like 10 or 12 students,” she said. “Then after that, we’re lucky if we have half of that.”
For a lifeguard certification class she taught in the beginning of April, Fowler said she had four or five sign up.
The course costs $250, but Fowler said it has been changed over the years and can now be complete in about two and a half days. For her most recent class, Fowler said it took place Friday evening and then all day Saturday and Sunday.
She added, for the price of the course, she provides participants with a lifeguard training book, hip packs, face masks, a whistle and a lanyard.
“When they leave there, they’ve got everything they need to go get that job,” she said.
Fowler said she’s seen lifeguard certification classes that charge double what she does while also not providing any of the supplies that she does to lifeguards.
To be a lifeguard, Fowler said people don’t have to be the best or even fast swimmers and she encourages everyone with even the slightest bit of interest to give one of her training courses a try.
“I'm not going to charge you just for coming to try,” she said. “A lot of people say, ‘Well, I'm not that good of a swimmer or I'm not a fast swimmer.’ But you don't have to be a fast swimmer. I was never a best swimmer. But I can swim well enough to take you out of here, to get you out of the water ... And you may not think you’re a good swimmer. But let me be the judge of that.”
To pass the lifeguard certification process, participants must swim 300 yards continuously using the breast or front crawl, tread water for two minutes using only the legs and complete a timed event within 1 minute, 40 seconds.
For the timed event participants must do the following:
• Starting in the water, swim 20 yards.
• Surface dive to a depth of 7 to 10 feet to retrieve a 10-pound object. Return to the surface and swim 20 yards on the back to return to the starting point. Exit the water without using a ladder or steps.
A written test must also be passed.
Participants are also required to pass a CPR/AED and First Aid certification, another requirement in becoming a lifeguard.
Although this may seem daunting, Fowler said she works with all her students to help give them the best chance at passing the course and being successful as a lifeguard.
Like Workman, Fowler said she is at a loss for why the interest in lifeguarding has dropped off.
“I don't know if the interest has changed or if they're going for summer jobs where they can make more money,” she said. “But the average rate, I think, has increased so it's fair. And it does get rather boring from time to time. By the end of summer, they're all ready to quit the job and I understand that but I honestly don't know why there is such a (lifeguard) shortage.”
Greenbrier County
Especially in Greenbrier County, Fowler said there are more than enough lifeguard positions to go around.
Pool locations in Greenbrier County include White Sulphur Springs, Rainelle, the Greenbrier State Forest in Caldwell, the Lewisburg Elks Country Club, and the new Greenbrier Valley Aquatics Center.
Debbie McCall, manager of the Western Greenbrier Swimming Pool also known as the Rainelle Public Swimming Pool, said she struggled finding lifeguards last year, and this year appears to be no different.
“Last year, it was definitely an issue,” McCall said. “I only had five lifeguards, and three of them had part-time jobs. I think it was only able to open three or four days a week. I couldn't open up seven days a week last year. So we were just open part-time.”
McCall said she used to have about 12 lifeguards and she’s not sure what happened to cut those numbers by more than half.
She added that for lifeguards who work an entire summer at her pool, they reimburse them for the cost of the certification class.
“I don't know whether it's the money or ... if kids just don't want to work anymore,” McCall said. “I don't think that age group comes to the pool as much anymore either. I think they're all out running around doing things with their friends. ... I think they have their own pursuits that they're doing.”
Last year, McCall said the hourly rate for lifeguards at her pool was $9.
According to the statistics released from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of young people, ages 16 to 24, in the work force is on the rise.
An August 2021 report released from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics stated that in July 2021, 54.4 percent of people between the ages of 16 and 24 were employed. That was up from 46.7 percent in July 2020, when youth employment was unusually low due to the coronavirus pandemic, but down from 56.2 percent in July 2019, before the pandemic.
The report also states that labor force for this age group typically spikes between April and July each year when high school and college students are off from school and in search of summer jobs.
For the summer of 2021, the youth labor force (ages 16 to 24) grew by 11.7 percent, or 2.4 million, in the U.S.
The labor force participation rate for all youth is also increasing, according to the report. In July 2021 it was 60.5 percent, an increase of 3.2 percentage points from a year earlier.
The labor force participation rate is defined as the proportion of the civilian noninstitutional population that is employed or unemployed. To be classified as unemployed, a person must be either looking and available for work or on temporary layoff.
Although there was an increase in 2021, the July youth labor force participation rate was 1.3 percentage points lower than its 2019 level.
The report did not give a breakdown by state, but West Virginia has been known to have among the lowest labor force participation rates.
A report given in November by John Deskins, director of the Bureau of Business & Economic Research at West Virginia University, showed that West Virginia was last among the 50 states in labor force participation in 2020. It was also last in this category for people ages 25 to 54, according to 2019 averages.
Deskins did say that many factors contribute to that number, including lack of education and training, poor health and drug use.
Like most other pools in the region, McCall said she’s unsure what this season will hold and whether or not she’ll have enough lifeguards to keep up regular hours at the pool.
“I guess we’ll just have to wait and see,” she said.