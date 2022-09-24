Owning a farm was Michael Buttrill’s dream of living “the good life” – being in nature, producing his own food and being his own boss.
After several farming apprenticeships in different parts of the country, he was able to buy a 17-acre farm in Renick and started Bootstrap Farms in 2001. His wife, Caroline Smith, joined him on the farm in 2006.
Michael started full-time on the farm in 2012 and Caroline worked as a midwife, artist and teacher. When the pandemic hit in 2020 and the schools shut down, Caroline found herself out of a job.
“Starting to work on the farm full-time was out of necessity because I didn’t have any other jobs,” she said.
It was spring, and when the farmers market opened for the season, very few other things were open. Schools were closed, many people were home from work and the farmers market was a safe outdoor event.
“People were showing up in droves, and there was so much gratitude.” The Buttrills had their most lucrative season ever, selling out almost every weekend. “When you can walk away and be almost sold out or sold out, it makes you feel like it was really worth all the work.”
The farmers market and local produce continued to be popular in 2021 as many people were continuing to social distance. This year has been a lot more challenging, however, with weeks of rain destroying crops and a public that has largely returned to their pre-pandemic life.
“This year has been the most stressful ever except for the year we had the flood in 2016. It’s such a bummer when we leave the farmers market and have coolers full of food and say, ‘Where are all the customers?’ And it could just be that the weather was bad that day or there was competition.”
The Lewisburg farmers market, which Michael co-founded in 2002, was created by farmers and only sells produce grown within a 50-mile radius. The Buttrills say it is a special thing and wish more people were aware of it.
“Produce in this country is undervalued. The factory farm system is built to churn out mass quantities of low-quality food. And that’s what people are used to – they’re not used to getting authentic local products and paying a reasonable price for it.”
To increase their revenue Caroline has been trying to make accounts with restaurants and cultivating relationships with local chefs, who appreciate the taste and quality of locally grown produce. She said they have a few people who have always supported them, and even though their produce is competitively priced, it’s difficult to get restaurants on board because crops are seasonal and can be inconsistent. This year’s rainy summer rotted the salad crop, which Michael has always had success with.
“It’s hard not to think about climate change,” said Michael. “Seven weeks without rain last year starting in July, and this year it’s been seven weeks of rain pretty much.”
“You gotta just keep going, keep planting and not get discouraged.”
