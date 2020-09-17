Lewisburg will allow trick-or-treating

Lewisburg City Council has agreed to allow traditional Halloween activities to proceed in town this year, choosing not to follow some other West Virginia municipalities in banning door-to-door trick-or-treating in the shadow of Covid-19.
“It is an outdoor function,” interim city manager Misty Hill noted, asking council to emphasize social distancing and other common-sense measures rather than prohibiting trick-or-treating.
“Each parent needs to be responsible for their own child,” Mayor Beverly White said. “I don’t want to cancel Halloween for little kids.”
White pointed out that for many years the rule in Lewisburg has been that children should only trick-or-treat at houses where porch lights are shining. Council agreed that should continue this year.
The mayor said she had also reached out to officials in White Sulphur Springs and Ronceverte to gauge their feelings on the issue. She said White Sulphur City Council plans to meet Monday to discuss organizing a drive-through Halloween celebration as an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating. No one from Ronceverte had responded yet to her inquiry, she said.
Lewisburg Council member Heather Blake said she does not want to see the town host a central event, where people would be more “bunched up” and less likely to naturally fall into a socially distanced pattern.
“It’s safer to be a more organic thing,” the mother of three opined. She also expressed doubt that a ban issued by city council would actually stop trick-or-treating.
Council member Sarah Elkins agreed, saying, “If we took a hard line, it’s going to bite us. Let it be what it ends up being.”
