Walmart in Lewisburg is temporarily closed as the building undergoes a deep cleaning and reorganization.
According to Walmart Local Communications Director Charles Crowson, the store closed at 2 p.m. Monday and will reopen at 7 a.m. Wednesday after a third-party company cleans and sanitizes the building and employees restock the store.
Crowson declided to comment as to whether a Covid outbreak prompted the action, citing privacy policies.
Dr. Bridgett Morrison, director of the Greenbrier County Health Department, lauded Walmart’s actions and though she said she did not know the exact number of Covid-positive employees at the store, she said it's safe to presume Covid was the reason for the action.
Morrison was hesitant, however, to use the word "outbreak."
She explained, by state guidelines, most businesses with any large volume of employees could very quickly get to what is considered an outbreak at three or more Covid positive employees.
“I don’t believe there is a large number (of Covid cases at Walmart), but three or more is what defines an outbreak and that doesn’t take long at any business,” she said. “But I applaud them for doing what is right in trying to be extra cautious, which I very much appreciate.“
According to an official statement provided by Crowson, when Walmart reopens, all employees will continue to receive health screens and temperature checks. Emergency leave will be available for associates who are unable to work or who are uncomfortable with working.
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” the release reads. “…We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”
