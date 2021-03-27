The Greenbrier Historical Society will offer a series of guided walking tours to visit markers of Black history in Lewisburg on Sunday, May 2.
Black History Walks will consist of nine tours for groups of up to eight people offered in 15-minute intervals, with the first beginning at 1 p.m. and the last tour beginning at 3 p.m.
Guides will take visitors on a one-mile walk of downtown Lewisburg, where they will learn about the vast Black history of the town. The tour will visit historically Black business buildings and churches while teaching visitors about the people who inhabited these places.
The tour will introduce visitors to the stories of entrepreneurs like Anthony Carter who rented various workspaces in the 1840s, Nancy Perkins Calendar who ran the popular Calendar’s Restaurant for nearly 40 years, and Mildred Bess, a well-known clairvoyant.
With 17 stops along the way, there is a rich history of Black history including the institution of slavery and Jim Crow laws that upheld segregation.
Tours will last about 45 minutes and include walking up and down the rolling hills of downtown Lewisburg. Light refreshments and the opportunity to tour exhibits at the North House Museum will be provided at the end of each tour.
In the event of rain, the walking tour will be Saturday, May 8.
The Hebert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs is sponsoring Black History Walks.
Tickets can be purchased online at Events & Exhibits (greenbrierhistorical.org) or by calling the museum at 304-645-3398. Tickets can also be purchased at the North House Museum the day of the event.