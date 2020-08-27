The Lewisburg Volunteer Fire Department is cleaning up.
Fire Chief Joseph Thomas reported this month that the VFD received two grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, one of which will be used to buy a washer and dryer to sanitize personal protective equipment (PPE). That grant totals $16,605.71.
A second grant for $23,165.48 is earmarked for the purchase of PPE and other supplies needed for Covid-19 response, such as N95 masks, Tyvek suits, gloves, hand sanitizer and cleaner/disinfectant.
An additional request for funds to buy bunker gear was denied, Thomas said.
In his regular report to city council, the chief noted members of the VFD’s dive team cleaned out the Lewisburg regional water system’s intakes in the Greenbrier River at Caldwell on the morning of July 11.
Otherwise the busiest day for the department in July was on the 10th, when members answered 25 calls, mostly involving trees that had been downed by a heavy windstorm.
Altogether, the VFD responded to 111 emergency calls in July, 48 of which were medical calls. Another 27 were public service calls, 16 automatic fire alarms and nine motor vehicle accidents.
Also:
• City council approved allocating up to $25,000 to pay for topographical and seismic testing and core drilling at the site where a new firehouse is expected to be constructed at the southern edge of the Gateway Commons complex on the north side of town. Per the terms of a land purchase agreement signed in July between the city and Barnette Development, LLC, the testing must be completed within 90 days in order for the purchase to be finalized.
• City council approved an automatic mutual aid agreement between the Lewisburg VFD Inc. and the Fairlea VFD Inc. The city is also a party to the agreement.
